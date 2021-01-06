The Tech Policy Greenhouse is an online symposium where experts tackle the most difficult policy challenges facing innovation and technology today. These are problems that don't have easy solutions, where every decision involves tradeoffs and unintended consequences, so we've gathered a wide variety of voices to help dissect existing policy proposals and better inform new ones.
Cass Sunstein's No Good, Horrible, Very Bad Idea For Using Defamation To Fight 'Fake News'
Pennsylvania School District Asks Supreme Court To Allow It To Continue To Violate Students' First Amendment Rights
How Smart Software And AI Helped Networks Thrive For Consumers During The Pandemic
 

Could The Digital Divide Unite Us?

Broadband & COVID

from the the-game-has-changed dept

Wed, Jan 6th 2021 12:05pmAngela Siefer, Bill Callahan, Sean Davis

The digital divide is not only a rural problem. The digital divide is a problem that unites us across rural, urban, suburban and tribal lands. It is a bipartisan problem. The solution must be multi-pronged: affordable ubiquitous broadband with the appropriate devices and trusted digital literacy and technical support.

Last March, as the pandemic forced all kinds of essential activities online, communities across the U.S. woke to the reality that large numbers of their residents couldn’t access the internet because they lacked the necessary broadband connections, equipment and/or skills. Schoolchildren and college students couldn’t participate in online classes; patients with chronic illnesses couldn’t visit their doctors via telemedicine; seniors living alone were cut off from service programs, faith, and even family support. Companies found that many employees lacked the connectivity to work where they lived. Whole families found themselves in library parking lots, using Wi-Fi for online tasks they couldn’t perform at home.

Suddenly there was a widespread realization that the digital divide is everywhere -- not just out in the country, but in the biggest cities and many of their suburbs as well.

Yes, there were (and are) many families in rural communities struggling to deal with online learning, work and social life because the available internet services where they live are far too slow to support them. But there are also millions of American households whose communities have excellent access to high-speed broadband service from one, two or three providers -- but at a monthly cost that those households just can’t afford. Many of those same households don’t have computers -- for the same reason, i.e. affordability -- or have never had a chance to develop the basic digital skills to use the technology.  

Enter the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the $2.3 trillion COVID relief and government funding package, which includes several provisions that address broadband deployment and digital inclusion, particularly broadband affordability. The new law allocates $3.2 billion for an Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which will reimburse internet service providers for providing broadband service and devices to low-income households. Additionally, the Act lists digital inclusion and broadband adoption as activities eligible for funding within “Tribal Connectivity” and the “Office of Minority Broadband Initiatives.”

While there are still many questions as to how the broadband sections will be implemented, one thing is certain - we now have Congressional recognition that the affordability barrier to digital equity must be addressed.

For years, the conversation and advocacy around the digital divide was itself divided. In part, due to the inconsistency of what is meant by “digital divide.” According to the 2019 U.S. Census, 36 million households do not subscribe to a wireline broadband service. 26 million of these households are in urban areas. 10 million are in rural areas. The lower a household’s income, the less likely they are to consistently subscribe to a wireline broadband service.

In addition to rural deployment solutions, we must:

  • establish a permanent broadband benefit

  • increase access to affordable computers

  • increase access to digital literacy and technical support

  • improve broadband mapping including residential cost data, and

  • support local/state digital inclusion planning

It has been over a decade since the federal government has supported broadband access and use for disadvantaged communities. The current emergency support for digital inclusion is temporary. This pandemic has resulted in local innovative and collaborative solutions addressing the digital divide. Now is the time for innovation and collaboration at the federal level.

Might the digital divide unite us?

Angela Siefer is the Executive Director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. She has been working in the field we now call digital inclusion since 1997. She has helped physically set up computer labs in underserved areas, managed broadband conferences, conducted research, managed digital inclusion programs, assisted with the Department of Commerce’s Broadband Adoption Toolkit, testified before Congress and more. Government Technology Magazine named Angela one of their Top 25 Doers, Dreams, and Drivers of 2019.

Bill Callahan is the Research and Policy Advisor for the National Digital Inclusion Alliance while also directing the Cleveland-based Connect Your Community. He has been active in local and national efforts to promote digital empowerment for low income people and communities since 1996, when he organized Cleveland's first neighborhood technology center and home computer ownership program.

Sean Davis is a graduate of George Washington Law and Manager of Research and Policy for the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. Prior to joining NDIA, Sean worked with the Wikimedia Foundation where he researched content moderation laws and the national Consumers League where he advocated for a federal privacy bill.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: broadband, digital divide

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

More from the Techdirt Greenhouse...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Thread


  • icon
    ECA (profile), 6 Jan 2021 @ 12:34pm

    "bipartisan problem"

    THAT is a problem.
    That we can Label this a problem for 2 groups ONLY.
    And Neither gives a Flying Fig.
    There are ways to fix/get this done and they WONT do it.
    Our Gov. hates fighting the corps.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    seedeevee (profile), 6 Jan 2021 @ 12:57pm

    Nice Ad

    I like how quickly after the Dems re-gained control of Congress and the White House the neo-lib ads promising us "access" to things and how their experts will be able to make us literate and how this need was only found out "Suddenly" in early 2020 and how these experts are the ones to teach us all these things if we just throw some money at NDIA.

    That is mighty convenient.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Cass Sunstein's No Good, Horrible, Very Bad Idea For Using Defamation To Fight 'Fake News'
Pennsylvania School District Asks Supreme Court To Allow It To Continue To Violate Students' First Amendment Rights
How Smart Software And AI Helped Networks Thrive For Consumers During The Pandemic
 
Follow Techdirt

The Tech Policy Greenhouse
is a special project by Techdirt,
with support from:

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:05 Could The Digital Divide Unite Us? (2)

Monday

12:00 How Smart Software And AI Helped Networks Thrive For Consumers During The Pandemic (18)

Friday

12:00 With Terrible Federal Broadband Data, States Are Taking Matters Into Their Own Hands (13)

Wednesday

12:00 A National Solution To The Digital Divide Starts With States (16)

Monday

12:00 The Cost Of Broadband Is Too Damned High (11)

Friday

12:00 Can Broadband Policy Help Create A More Equitable And inclusive Economy And Society Instead Of The Reverse? (9)

Wednesday

12:03 The FCC, 2.5 GHz Spectrum, And The Tribal Priority Window: Something Positive Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic (5)

Monday

12:00 Colorado's Broadband Internet Doesn't Have to Be Rocky (8)

Friday

12:00 The Trump FCC Has Failed To Protect Low-Income Americans During A Health Crisis (21)

Wednesday

12:10 Perpetually Missing from Tech Policy: ISPs And The IoT (8)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.