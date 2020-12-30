Content Moderation Case Study: Understanding Cultural Context To Detect Satire (2020)
Summary: During the somewhat controversial Senate confirmation hearings for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, there were a few moments that gained extra attention, including a confrontation between Senator Mazie Hirono and the nominee concerning statements regarding LGBTQ rights that Barrett had made in the past. Hirono, who had separately called the hearings themselves illegitimate, was then criticized by traditionally right-leaning media for what they felt was overly aggressive questioning.
The satirical site The Babylon Bee, which frequently targets Democrats for satirization, published a piece roughly parodying a famous Monty Python sketch in which villagers in a medieval town try to determine if someone is a witch, including by weighing them to see if they weigh the same as a duck. The Babylon Bee took that sketch’s premise and ran a satirical article claiming that Hirono demanded that Barrett be weighed against a duck.
Facebook had the article removed, saying that it was “inciting violence.” The Babylon Bee appealed the decision, only to be told that upon a further “manual” review, Facebook had decided that its original analysis stood, and that the article “incites violence.”
Decisions to be made by Facebook:
- How do you handle moderation that requires understanding both current political controversies and historical cultural references?
- How do you distinguish actual satire from that which only pretends to be satire?
- How do you determine what is actually likely to incite violence?
- How can rules against “inciting violence” be written to take into account satire and cultural references?
- Is it reasonable to expect that content moderators will understand cultural references as satirical?
- How much should a platform be expected to take into account the target audience of a particular website?
"This was a mistake and we apologize that it happened. Satire can be difficult for our systems to identify, but we've restored the article and their ability to monetize," a Facebook spokesperson told Fox News.
As often happens in these situations, the CEO of the Babylon Bee insisted that this response was implausible, apparently believing that everyone would recognize the cultural references his site’s article was making use of for satire.
"Why did it have to take getting the media involved to fix this? And why did it happen in the first place?" Dillon asked in response to Facebook. "This was not just an algorithm flagging an article in error. Yes, that happened. But then a manual review took place and the ruling to penalize us was upheld. I notice they left that part out."
Originally posted to the Trust & Safety Foundation website.
Being fair here
The Onion had these issues.
It's hard to understand satire when you are behind a keyboard, that's a downside.
What our representatives will say...
Burn her anyway!
Re: What our representatives will say...
It’s a fair cop
“Fair cop” — now there’s an oxymoron if I ever saw one.
And another thing
Senator Hirono probably should not have set alight the grail shaped beacon!
Why do you not POINT UP that the manual review failed?
The KEY point is that Facebook's appeal mechanism is indifferent at best, takes major exposure by well-known site to get obvious stupidity reversed.
Re: Why do you not POINT UP that the manual review failed?
What protection does an ordinary user have from this mega-corporation, then? Have any advice on legislation that would force Facebook to do tune their automatic system and do obvious corrections? Or do you simply leave all users at whim of mega-corporations? -- *I ask because if you ever again get the attention of a legislator, they'll want something more than a sketch of events.
Your "Case Study" is useless without how to correct, mere filler for your tiny waning site.
Going to a different platform and reposting the exact same speech they posted on Facebook ought to do it.
List all your work experience relevant to advising these pieces.
That's one word: ZERO!
Your only known employment was at a doomed start-up that hired an Ivy League "economist" before it even had a product.
You have hinted at "coworkers", but that would first require "work". All you do visibly is a little writing, mostly re-writes, and you're not doing that for a "living", didn't care when Adsense dropped you, never do anything to increase readership, so it's just your hobby.
Most relevant, right here every day at Techdirt, I'M "moderated" by having my comments "hidden", adding an Editorial warning and requiring a click to see them. You allege that's not of your doing, but by "the community" with a "voting system" activated by an unstated number of "flag" clicks out of an unstated number of readers, but which a minion has admitted are no upvotes even possible, no appeal process, and are no commenting guidelines which I could follow!
Dozens of questions like this over course of years trying to get one more word about your own alleged system have gone unanswered.
Re: List all your work experience relevant to advising these pie
It's very simple: don't be an asshole, don't spam and be somewhat on topic.
You have consistently failed to follow those three simple rules for years on end and that behavior can only ascribed to abject stupidity. You are incapable of learning it seems, all you can do is come here and shit-post all the while displaying your idiotic persecution complex and disdain for education. You are a man-child throwing impotent tantrums.
You're an academic full of advice without ever having DONE.
So tell me, Maz, what experience at "moderation" do you have which qualifies you to advise anyone?
You avoid responsibility for the censoring here so cannot count these 20 years!
I conclude that the "hiding" is not done as you claim, but by someone with Administrator privileges soon as recognize my deliberately distinctive style (perhaps alerted by a "flag" click but not necessarily); also, my browser sessions are often blocked after one comment, and you won't dispute it a bit! You won't of late even admit that Techdirt has an Administrator! (Though I do recall remarks you made long ago...)
That's because any additional specific you give will reveal that the little you have previously stated is TOTAL BALONEY. -- Another fact or two admitted would reveal that you've lied directly and tacitly about it for years.
There's an Administrator making decisions to "hide" my comments, therefore it's viewpoint discrimination. Period.
Therefore any actual advice you have is unwanted by bigger sites because your own actions are illegal!
And my comments here are not in vain!
But especially on these pieces point up why everyone reasonable long since LEFT Techdirt.
Now to time how long before censored. -- That's sarcasm for you, Maz, and on-topic as I always am.
Re:
Your owl impersonations are on topic? Yeah, you're not fooling anyone.
DMCA voted.
Please cite the law, statute, or “common law” court ruling that says you have an absolute, inalienable, untouchable legal right to force any person, group of persons, corporation, or other private institution into displaying or even hosting your speech on their private property. Please note that neither the First Amendment nor 47 U.S.C. § 230 gives you that “right”.
“... these pieces point up why everyone reasonable long since LEFT Techdirt.”
Hmmm...you’re here. Interesting way to point out that you are unreasonable.
