Daily Deal: The Ultimate 2021 Web Developer And Designer Super Bundle

Wed, Dec 30th 2020

The Ultimate 2021 Web Developer And Designer Super Bundle has 14 courses to help you master coding fundamentals and kickstart your career in web development. You'll learn about JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, and more. Courses also cover the basics of how websites work, how to build responsive sites, and how to build simple games among other topics. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

