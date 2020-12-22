You'll Need Fifty Stimulus Checks To Pay The Damages You Might Get Hit With Under The CASE Act
Senator Tillis Releases Massive Unconstitutional Plan To Reshape The Internet In Hollywood's Image

Daily Deal: The Project Management Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Dec 22nd 2020 10:45amDaily Deal

The Project Management Bundle has 9 courses to help you learn how to provide efficient project delivery to any business or organization using Scrum, Agile, and Kanban methods. Agile is an iterative time-boxed software development approach that focuses on building software incrementally from the beginning of a project rather than delivering it all at once at the end. Scrum is a framework that traces back to the early 90s, which provides a framework for managing complex product and software development with iterative and incremental processes. Kanban is a method for just in time delivery of tasks (such as product services, support, and maintenance) without overloading our workforce. Learn about all 3 for $46.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

You'll Need Fifty Stimulus Checks To Pay The Damages You Might Get Hit With Under The CASE Act
Senator Tillis Releases Massive Unconstitutional Plan To Reshape The Internet In Hollywood's Image
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:46 Czech Search Engine Seznam Joins In the 'Let's Sue Google' Fun, Seeks $417 Million in Damages (0)
12:12 US Attorney Blames Violent Crime Spike In Austin, Texas On Police Budget Cuts That Haven't Even Been Implemented Yet (17)
10:48 Senator Tillis Releases Massive Unconstitutional Plan To Reshape The Internet In Hollywood's Image (33)
10:45 Daily Deal: The Project Management Bundle (0)
09:18 You'll Need Fifty Stimulus Checks To Pay The Damages You Might Get Hit With Under The CASE Act (81)
06:41 We Had To Pass A Law To Stop Telecom Monopolies From Charging You 'Rental Fees' For Things You Already Own (11)
03:38 The SolarWinds Hack Is Just The Same Sort Of Espionage The US Government Engages In Every Day (18)

Monday

20:06 Esports Milestone: The Philadelphia Eagles Become The First NFL Team To Dive Into Esports (3)
15:37 Sheriff's Office Asks Court To Prevent A Different Gov't Agency From Releasing Records Related To The US Marshals' Killing Of An Antifa Activist (13)
13:33 Israel's NSO Group Exploits And Malware Again Being Used To Target Journalists In The Middle East (6)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.