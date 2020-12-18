Dutch Prosecutors Say One Man Got Into Trump's Twitter Account With 'MAGA2020!' Password
This sort of thing will never stop amazing me. For any American President, one would assume they would have all kinds of advisers on all matters regarding security and best practices when it comes to the systems and technology they use. I'm old enough to remember when everyone freaked out over Barack Obama using a Blackberry, but at the time I hand-waived any such concerns under the assumption that there were checks in place to make such technology secure.
So how in the world did Donald Trump, often called America's first Twitter President, manage to have his Twitter account accessed using a laughably predictable password and 2-factor authentication?
Dutch prosecutors have found a hacker did successfully log in to Donald Trump's Twitter account by guessing his password - "MAGA2020!" But they will not be punishing Victor Gevers, who was acting "ethically".
Mr Gevers shared what he said were screenshots of the inside of Mr Trump's account on 22 October, during the final stages of the US presidential election. But at the time, the White House denied it had been hacked and Twitter said it had no evidence of it.
For what it's worth, both the White House and Twitter are both still claiming that they don't see any evidence that Gevers did in fact access Trump's Twitter account. That being said, Gevers is said to have provided evidence for what he'd done to Dutch police and the prosecutors there seem utterly convinced that Gevers did precisely what he said he had.
Dutch police said: "The hacker released the login himself.
"He later stated to police that he had investigated the strength of the password because there were major interests involved if this Twitter account could be taken over so shortly before the presidential election."
They had sent the US authorities their findings, they added.
For any other president, this sort of unauthorized access would be frustrating and somewhat concerning. For this president, however, who routinely announces hirings and firings of government employees via Twitter, and occasionally even announces American policy that way, it's horrifying. Someone who was actually nefarious could have created all kinds of chaos at the very least, or precipitated real life wars at worst, just by tweeting out from Trump's account. Imagine a world where a bad actor accesses Trump's account and tweets "America has declared war on North Korea. The battle begins in hours." It's not inconceivable that Seoul would be lost under North Korean artillery... or worse.
It's also worth noting that Gevers claims this isn't the first time he got access to Trump's account.
Earlier this year, Mr Gevers also claimed he and other security researchers had logged in to Mr Trump's Twitter account in 2016 using a password - "yourefired" - linked to another of his social-network accounts in a previous data breach.
The best people are apparently not advising the president on how to keep his vaunted Twitter account secure.
donald trump, hacking, maga2020, netherlands, passwords, security, victor gevers
Sure. This story is completely credible. No-one else ever tried that one...
It's just an undisprovable defence which Dutch prosecutors were happy to accept given the prosecution was probably not in the public interest anyway.
It's clear he did guess the password, but it obviously wasn't quite that easy to guess. The story is true apart from what the password actually was.
Re:
Thank you for that well thought out, whatever it was.
The best people...
The best people are apparently not advising the president on how to keep his vaunted Twitter account secure.
That's rather an assumption. Trump is infamous for clinging to his delusions rather than taking advice. The best people may be advising him, but the chances of the advice being taken are low. Very low.
Having 'the best people' doesn't matter if you ignore them
That was my first thought as well, in that it's more likely that Trump has been told about his abysmal security practices but simply refuses to listen since remembering a strong password would take work and he's deathly allergic to that.
Twitter saying there's no evidence may suggest this guy's lying and made up what he presented to Dutch authorities.
I'd say it's more likely that they have - many times - but Trump either doesn't listen or doesn't care.
Re:
I am trying to imagine what, if anything, twitter could be doing to detect the guessing of a password.
Re: Re:
Multiple failed password attempts that differ significantly from each other would probably do it. It's one thing to get a letter or number wrong in an attempt to input a password, there's nothing surprising or suspicious about that, but if multiple attempts are made and they are using different words then that's a pretty good indicator that someone other than the account owner is trying to gain access.
Re: Re: Re:
What if Trump can't remember his password 4,5 times a day?
Re: Re: Re:
If Twitter is storing the raw passwords in order to perform such a comparison then everyone on Earth should stop using Twitter. Passwords should always be stored in hashed form (non-reversible) which cannot be compared to an attempted password in that way. I have a hard time believing Twitter actually stores raw passwords.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
A fair point that I hadn't considered, however while admittedly I'm not familiar with the field but I would think that even using that method to keep passwords secret it woulds still be possible to note how different an attempt was from the required input, though again I could be wrong due to lacking knowledge in the field, so if someone wants to step in and clarify how realistic that idea is they're welcome to.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
A general property of cryptographic hash algorithms, such as those used to store passwords, is that small changes in input cause large changes in output. If it did not, it would be easy to use the difference to guide the guessing of a password.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Salted and then hashed!
To paraphrase my comment in an earlier story...
Joe: 12345? That's the stupidest password I've ever heard in my life! It's the kind of thing an idiot would have on his Twitter!
Trump: Change the password on my Twitter!
Re:
FTFY
He'll change it to...
IWon2020!
Judging by the behavior he displays toward everyone, even on "his side", I doubt he'd take any advice from anyone. He's so narcissistic that he won't let anyone educate him.
