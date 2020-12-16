Smaller Internet Companies Say They're Open To 230 Reform... To Keep Facebook From Being The Only Voice In The Room
Lindsey Graham's Latest Attack On Section 230: Reform It By 2023, Or We Take It Away

Daily Deal: The IoT Skills Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Dec 16th 2020 10:46amDaily Deal

Internet Of Things (IOT) is set to impact every modern industry, and proficiency in IOT technology opens an array of opportunities. With 7 courses, the IoT Skills Bundle will give you extensive insights on Raspberry Pi, Linux, Arduino programming, and basic knowledge about IoT systems such as its architectural elements, security, and more. You will also be taught how to create IoT ecosystems in which physical objects are connected and can be accessed through the internet. This bundle also offers numerous hands-on projects, exams, and quizzes to measure your progress. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Smaller Internet Companies Say They're Open To 230 Reform... To Keep Facebook From Being The Only Voice In The Room
Lindsey Graham's Latest Attack On Section 230: Reform It By 2023, Or We Take It Away
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:00 A National Solution To The Digital Divide Starts With States (7)
10:51 Lindsey Graham's Latest Attack On Section 230: Reform It By 2023, Or We Take It Away (22)
10:46 Daily Deal: The IoT Skills Bundle (0)
09:44 Smaller Internet Companies Say They're Open To 230 Reform... To Keep Facebook From Being The Only Voice In The Room (36)
06:27 FCC Accused Of Falsely Inflating U.S. Gigabit Broadband Availability (2)
03:27 Security Researcher Reveals Solarwinds' Update Server Was 'Secured' With The Password 'solarwinds123' (23)

Tuesday

20:02 French Film Company Somehow Trademarks 'Planet', Goes After Environmental NGOs For Using The Word (11)
15:30 Trump Appoints Unqualified Guy Who Hates Section 230 To Top Justice Department Role (37)
13:30 Gaming Like It's 1925: Get Ready For The Next Public Domain Game Jam (9)
12:04 Huawei Is Crafting Facial Recognition Tech That Will Make It Easier For The Chinese Government To Target Citizens It Doesn't Like (29)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.