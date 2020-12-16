Lindsey Graham's Latest Attack On Section 230: Reform It By 2023, Or We Take It Away
I still am perplexed at why so many politicians hate Section 230. They've yet to provide any compelling reason at all. But, hate it, they do. Lindsey Graham, who has been at the forefront of senators wrongly attacking Section 230, has now decided to introduce yet another bill to attack Section 230. This comes just days after Graham tried to move forward on one of his many anti-230 bills, the Frankenstein's monster bill called the Online Content Policy Modernization Act, that simply grafted together two bad bills: the dangerous and unconstitutional copyright CASE Act with the Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act, that would basically force websites to host any hate speech.
The hearing was yet another of Lindsey Graham's flying circuses, with lots of grandstanding and misleading nonsense about 230, but after (as everyone knew going in) there wasn't enough agreement on just how to destroy Section 230, Graham withdrew the bill entirely:
This was all for show. He knew he was going to withdraw it, but wanted to get some extra attention and air time before he did.
And, apparently, he's decided that attacking Section 230 is good for business, so now he's back yet again with a new bill, which is basically a ticking time bomb for Section 230. If it became law, the bill would create a sunset for 230, saying that it goes away if there's no reform of the law by January 1, 2023.
Almost everything Graham says in his announcement about the bill is wrong or misleading. It's pretty stunning in just how wrong it is.
“The time has come for these largely unregulated Big Tech giants to either be broken up, regulated, or subject to litigation for their actions,” said Graham. “It’s time we put the Section 230 protections these companies enjoy on the clock.”
Except that Section 230 would basically do the opposite of what he claims here. Without 230 the biggest internet companies would survive, it's their smaller competitors that would face crushing liability. So, rather than breaking up "big tech giants" this move would strengthen any dominance they had. It also wouldn't lead to any "regulation," because taking away 230 doesn't magically increase government oversight of their businesses. Finally, they are already subject to litigation for their actions. 230 says that they're not subject to litigation for others' actions. That's the whole basis of the law.
You'd think that Senator Graham would know this by now. We've only told him exactly that a dozen times or more.
Graham noted that Section 230 was created in 1996, as a part of the Communications Decency Act, to allow then-fledgling social media companies to grow without fear of lawsuits. Those days have long since passed, as these companies are some of the most powerful in the history of the world.
This is also wrong. Section 230 was originally put in place in response to two particular lawsuits -- both involving very large companies. Cubby v. CompuServe, and Stratton Oakmont v. Prodigy. CompuServe was owned by accounting giant H&R Block, while Prodigy was created as a joint venture between CBS and IBM. This was not about protecting "fledgling" social media companies. Those companies were, along with AOL, considered the "Big Three" internet companies in the 1990s.
Section 230 was put in place because of the questionable ruling in the Prodigy case, and the recognition (by Chris Cox and Ron Wyden) that on the internet, it would be good if different services could make different decisions on how they moderate, in order to create a wide diversity of spaces in which people could communicate. They realized (correctly) that with the threat of litigation hanging over services, they wouldn't provide such spaces. That has not changed. That remains absolutely the same.
“These companies have an enormous impact on the day-to-day lives of the American people and enjoy protections other industries do not have,” continued Graham. “Both Democrats and Republicans agree: the time has come for Section 230 to be reformed or eliminated.
It is also wrong to say no other companies have these protections. Every website and every user of every website also gets these protections. I don't know why this myth keeps popping up that this is some special gift "only" for big tech, but it's an out and out lie. And yes, Republicans and Democrats are all saying that 230 needs reform or elimination, but hilariously, they say so for opposite reasons. Republicans like Graham want to force sites to host hate speech and conspiracy theories, while Democrats want sites to be quicker to take down speech of lying political hucksters, like Lindsey Graham.
“My legislation will repeal Section 230 on January 1, 2023, unless Congress acts sooner. Congress will have two years to find an acceptable alternative or allow the legal liability protections to go away,” concluded Graham. “I’m hopeful that there will be bipartisan support for this approach.”
This... makes no sense. If Congress actually wants to reform or repeal Section 230 (as stupid and counterproductive as that would be), then why do they need this? If they don't... then why do they need this ticking time bomb? It literally makes no sense at all.
It is, in classic Lindsey Graham fashion, utter performative nonsense.
Filed Under: congress, intermediary liability, lindsey graham, section 230, sunset clause
You fail to grasp essentials and yet argue on.
BECAUSE MERE HOSTS USURPING THE POWER OF PERSONS PUBLISHING EVEN THOUGH IMMUNIZED IS NOT WITHIN THE SCOPE OF AMERICAN LAW.
Section 230 is intended to make EVERY person a Publisher, NOT for mega-corporations to control ALL speech!
There. Simple and direct as I can, Maz, at top of my bent.
If you don't grasp that, it's because don't want to. You keep talking only benefits without ever mentioning the CONTROL that mere hosts are taking. -- You pooh-pooh it even while pointing it up as good! Doesn't exist. No evidence. "Conservatives" are just plain nuts. It's ridiculous.
And so on. Right here, you "hide" all viewpoints that you disagree, lying that it's "the community" without an Adming. THAT'S not within Section 230. YOU make yourself the Publisher of all comments, then. -- That's the argument in other words, don't just GAINSAY. You're trying to stop all argument, which again isn't the American way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 protects Mastodon instances run within the United States. Yes or no: Should the law force those instances, which are far more likely than not to be owned by “actual persons”, to host all speech that the Supreme Court has deemed legally protected?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You're not helping by replying to that idiot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Deadline
It seems that congress only acts nowadays if it is up against some kind of deadline. Otherwise, rest assured, nothing will happen. Congress may want to reform section 230, but it lacks the motivation to take a vote that makes a final decision as to what exactly will be reformed. By breaking it up into smaller steps, this makes progress toward reform that can perhaps be agreed upon. It's a clever concept to get the ball rolling.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No reform of Section 230 comes without disagreement. Reform of any kind would cede control of social media to entrenched major players, as any change to the liability protections afforded to all services by Section 230 would hurt smaller services (e.g., Mastodon instances) far more than it would hurt those major players (e.g., Facebook, Google, Twitter). 230 as it stands is fine; calls to reform it are driven by assholes who think Twitter should be forced to host speech by conservatives regardless of its content.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Deadline
What should section 230 be reformed, because the only direction it can be reformed in is to make companies responsible for what their users post. Any reform will make the Internet a worse place, and if the right get their way, a hare filled place by forcing the publication of 'political discussion'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because Graham expects Moscow mitch to tie up any proposed legislation, the result being 230 dies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Mitch and Lindsey are in a competition to see who can out-stupid the other. SpaceX should offer them the chance to co-pilot any one of those otherwise unmanned vehicles and forget to program in a return-to-Earth sequence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, only HOSTS are immunized. Publishers are still liable!
The Person Publishing even on an immunized HOST is STILL liable. Is that not true?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No, only HOSTS are immunized. Publishers are still liable!
What protection are you trying to claim users have? You say are still subject to "moderation" of all even if okay by Common Law and Brandenburg?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, the person who posted their speech is responsible (i.e., liable) for that speech. Neither the service (for hosting it) or other users (for either quoting it or boosting it) are liable for the speech of a third party.
The same protections exist in meatspace, too. A library can’t be held legally liable for the content of a book that contains defamatory statements. A newspaper can’t be held liable for a defamatory statement written on one copy of a newspaper by a third party who bought that copy and left it where anyone could see the statement.
What makes this idea so controversial that you want 230 repealed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Again, I don't necessarily disagree with THAT aspect of S230.
You and Maz, though, believe that MERE HOSTS are still Publishers. They're NOT. They're mechanism, like a physical printer. And they're stifling those who wish to Publish.
HOSTS are playing Censoring Library (up to Royal Keeper of the Morals), NOT the even-handed ones that you try to portray.
Reality versus Techdirt, yet again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No one has the right to use private property owned by someone else. You don’t have a right to make a newspaper printer run through your fanzine about whatever politician whose ass you love to kiss. I don’t have a right to make Techdirt host my comments. And neither of us have a right to force Twitter into hosting our speech.
Section 230 doesn’t make a distinction between “publisher” and “platform”. Section 230 doesn’t say a platform loses liability protections if it moderates speech — hell, that’s what 230 was enacted to prevent. And Section 230 doesn’t say a service like Twitter must host all legally protected speech — the good, the bad, the ugly, and the speech even you think should be moderated even though it’s legally protected — “or else”. Twitter has every right to delete posts with, and kick people who post, speech Twitter considers “unacceptable”. What makes you think they shouldn’t?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No, only HOSTS are immunized. Publishers are still liable!
By strange NON-coincidence, prior browser session stopped working after the one comment in this Maz piece. This happens often (as does trouble getting in, never come out of the alleged Moderation), and yet no one else ever reports such!
Techdirt does viewpoint discrimination, just HIDES it.
That's on top of Editorial control of adding a warning and requiring a click to see my comments -- which makes Techdirt the Publisher, another point of contention.
Techdirt, as I've long written, is a nice micro-cosm of all that's wrong with teh internets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So what? Techdirt is a privately owned blog; it isn’t bound by the First Amendment. Techdirt admins can discriminate against any viewpoint they want — even mine, if they so wish.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
MERE HOSTS are not to retain ability of PUBLISHER!
S230 is to remove the liability from MERE HOSTS (generally okay with everyone!), not to make them a new category of Immune Publisher.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
An interactive web service is not immune from liability for speech if the people operating that service help publish legally actionable speech. Backpage got in trouble for exactly that reason. For what reason should Twitter be held liable if someone says something defamatory without Twitter admins having played a role in, or knowing about beforehand, the publishing of that speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Nice, diversion, A. Stephen Stone. Here's my answer:
No, only HOSTS are immunized. Publishers are still liable!
The Person Publishing even on an immunized HOST is STILL liable. Is that not true? What protection are you trying to claim users have? You say are still subject to "moderation" of all even if okay by Common Law and Brandenburg?
MERE HOSTS are not to retain ability of PUBLISHER!
S230 is to remove the liability from MERE HOSTS (generally okay with everyone!), not to make them a new category of Immune Publisher.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The law makes no such distinction.
It is true. That’s how it should be — the person who said the defamatory thing, and not the tool used to spread that speech, is held liable for their speech.
I’m quoting your speech in my own comment. Should I be held legally liable for defamation if I quote something you say that is later ruled defamatory? (Section 230 says “no”, by the way.)
You said speech that is considered “unacceptable” in certain contexts, even if the law says it is protected speech, should be moderated. Do you now believe the government shouldn’t compel Twitter to host all speech that the Supreme Court says is legally protected?
No. No, it is not okay with everyone. Removing liability from “hosts” would end in services such as Twitter either refusing to host third party speech altogether, overmoderating third party speech, or refusing to moderate speech altogether — all to avoid legal liability for third party speech.
Techdirt would end up doing the same. So would Mastodon instances operating in the United States. So would Soundcloud, DeviantArt, 4chan, and every other interactive web service that accepts third party speech.
If you think (incorrectly, might I add) that Twitter is playing censor now, wait until they refuse to let third party speech go through because they want to make sure it won’t land them in legal jeopardy. You want to complain about how certain people are being “silenced” by Twitter — but what will you do when people really do get silenced because no interactive web service will host their speech out of fear of a lawsuit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You Know What Is Sad?
South Carolina for re-electing this contemptible person.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Oh no, please don't throw us into that briar patch.'
Ignoring for a moment the hatred for the first amendment and property rights on display by anti-230 people the ultimate irony of course is that in their zeal to attack 230 the examples they pull out are the very platforms that will benefit from gutting or killing 230.
Those 'tech giants' might have to deal with some extra legal issues should 230 be killed off but their competitors will be absolutely devastated if not forced to shut down, such that the very tech companies being held up as the Big Bads that 'Need To Be Taken Down!' will only have their power consolidated and grown.
I could but wish that I had 'enemies' like that as I'd never have to worry about money or power for the rest of my life, secure in the knowledge that in their attempt to 'get' me they'd be handing me both on a silver platter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Follow the money
Larry Ellison donated $250,000 to a super-PAC supporting Lindsey Graham. Oracle wants section 230 gone. $250k is what it costs to buy Lindsey Graham, apparently.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
