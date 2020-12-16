French Film Company Somehow Trademarks 'Planet', Goes After Environmental NGOs For Using The Word
 

Security Researcher Reveals Solarwinds' Update Server Was 'Secured' With The Password 'solarwinds123'

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the [checks-luggage-combination] dept

Wed, Dec 16th 2020 3:27amTim Cushing

As was noted here earlier, up to 18,000 customers of globally-dominant network infrastructure vendor SolarWinds may have been compromised by malicious hackers. The hackers -- presumed to be operating on behalf of the Russian government -- deployed tainted updates (served up by SolarWinds) that gave them backdoors to snoop on internal communications and exfiltrate sensitive data.

The attack was so widespread and potentially catastrophic, the DHS's cyber wing issued an emergency directive that stated the only way to mitigate damage was to airgap devices and uninstall affected Orion software. Meanwhile, SolarWinds filed an update with the SEC detailing the extent of the damage. It was limited, but only if you consider 18-33,000 potential infections "limited." It's only a small percentage because Solarwinds's customer base is so large. The company boasts 300,000 customers, among them several government agencies and all five branches of the military. (It's not boasting much these days. It has memory-holed its "Customer" page during this trying time.)

Unfortunately, the directive from CISA was delivered a bit too late. CISA itself was compromised by the hack, something acknowledged by the DHS less than 24 hours after its dire directive was issued.

The fallout from this hacking -- which may have begun as early as March of this year -- will continue for a long, long time. But this latest news -- delivered by Zack Whittaker -- adds another layer of irony to the ongoing debacle. Orion is Solarwinds' one-stop shop for IT software. It promises to secure customers' IT infrastructure by bundling in the company's network security products.

No doubt the company claims to take security seriously. But while users are being subjected to password requirements that demand them to utilize most of the alphabet and multiple shift key presses, internal security isn't nearly as restrictive. Here's the "OMFG are you goddamn kidding me" news via Reuters, which first broke the news of the malicious hacking.

Security researcher Vinoth Kumar told Reuters that, last year, he alerted the company that anyone could access SolarWinds’ update server by using the password “solarwinds123”.

All five branches of the military. The NSA. The IRS. The USPS. DHS. The Treasury Department. Nearly every Fortune 500 company. All ten of the top ten telcos. The list goes on and on. And with this access, attackers could move laterally, using compromised credentials to eavesdrop on mutuals of targeted entities. And all of this "secured" by a password so simple an idiot could have created it.

We're fucked. And we're fucked by people making far more money than we are who take our security far less seriously than we do. Say what you will about the security ambivalence of the general public, but it's the "experts" who endanger us with lax security measures who do the most damage. If Joe Blow fails to secure his email account, he's probably only going to hurt himself. When a multinational vendor can't be bothered to gin up a decent password, entire government agencies become a plaything for malicious hackers.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: dhs, hackers, infrastructure, passwords, security
Companies: solarwinds

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Thread


  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 16 Dec 2020 @ 3:34am

    Sorry, my fault, I meant to tell them to change the password to Solarwinds1234 but forgot. That capital letter and extra number would have made all the difference.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

French Film Company Somehow Trademarks 'Planet', Goes After Environmental NGOs For Using The Word
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

03:27 Security Researcher Reveals Solarwinds' Update Server Was 'Secured' With The Password 'solarwinds123' (1)

Tuesday

20:02 French Film Company Somehow Trademarks 'Planet', Goes After Environmental NGOs For Using The Word (7)
15:30 Trump Appoints Unqualified Guy Who Hates Section 230 To Top Justice Department Role (32)
13:30 Gaming Like It's 1925: Get Ready For The Next Public Domain Game Jam (6)
12:04 Huawei Is Crafting Facial Recognition Tech That Will Make It Easier For The Chinese Government To Target Citizens It Doesn't Like (24)
10:44 DHS Cyber Warriors Issue Warning About Massive Hacking Campaign, Disclose They've Been Hacked A Day Later (15)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Ultimate 2021 Web Developer And Designer Super Bundle (0)
09:33 FTC's Misses Opportunity To Understand Social Media; Instead Goes For Weird Fishing Expedition Against Odd Grouping Of Companies (29)
06:33 Space X Gets $886 Million From FCC To Put Very Small Dent In U.S. Broadband Gaps (30)
03:26 Eighteen Sheriff's Deputies Waited 500 Yards Away While A Burglar Terrorized A 70-Year-Old Disabled Man (42)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.