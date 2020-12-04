Daily Deal: The iOS 14 And SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle

Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Defund Military Because People Are Mean To Him Online; Republicans Threaten To Override His Veto
The iOS 14 and SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle is here to help you master iOS14 and SwiftUI so you can develop Apple apps and widgets. If you’re not familiar with SwiftUI, it’s a new way to program that uses a declarative approach, which lets us build incredibly cool apps, using about 5 times less code than previous programming paradigms. SwiftUI includes all of Apple's platforms, so build the app once and deploy it on the other platforms very easily. You'll learn how to create a Currency Converter, Emoji Dictionary, Daily Journal, and API/JSON apps. The bundle is on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

