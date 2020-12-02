Trump Promises To Defund The Entire Military, If Congress Won't Let Him Punish The Internet For Being Mean To Him
Comcast Increases Prices And Bogus Fees In The Middle Of A Pandemic

Daily Deal: The Ultimate Cartoon Animator 4 Pro Windows Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Dec 2nd 2020 10:46amDaily Deal

The Ultimate Cartoon Animator 4 Pro Windows Bundle has 2 courses to help you learn how to bring your own images and characters to life. Cartoon Animator 4, formerly known as CrazyTalk Animator, is a 2D animation software optimized for both abilities of entry and productivity. You can turn images into animated characters, generate lip-sync animation from audio, accomplish 3D parallax scenes, produce 2D visual effects, and access content resources. Cartoon Animator gives users unparalleled control when animating 2D talking characters for videos, web, games, apps, and presentations. It's the easiest way to make incredible animations from scratch. The bundle is on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Trump Promises To Defund The Entire Military, If Congress Won't Let Him Punish The Internet For Being Mean To Him
Comcast Increases Prices And Bogus Fees In The Middle Of A Pandemic
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:27 Australian Cops Are Pre-Criming Students Too, Setting Minors Up For A Lifetime Of Harassment (0)
12:10 Perpetually Missing from Tech Policy: ISPs And The IoT (2)
10:50 Comcast Increases Prices And Bogus Fees In The Middle Of A Pandemic (8)
10:46 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Cartoon Animator 4 Pro Windows Bundle (0)
09:16 Trump Promises To Defund The Entire Military, If Congress Won't Let Him Punish The Internet For Being Mean To Him (75)
07:00 New Ebook On Zeran v AOL, The Most Important Section 230 Case (3)
03:33 French Gov't Walks Back Proposal To Make Publishing Images Of Police Officers Illegal After Massive Protests Erupt Across The Nation (6)

Tuesday

20:05 Ninth Circuit Says Washington Man Can Continue To Sue CBP Agent For First, Fourth Amendment Violations (14)
15:33 'Tis The Season: Congress Looks To Sneak In Unconstitutional Copyright Reform Bill Into 'Must Pass' Spending Bill (47)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 264: A More Competitive Web, With Cory Doctorow & Daphne Keller (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.