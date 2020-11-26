HideTechdirt is off for Thanksgiving! We'll be back with our regular posts on Monday.
HideTechdirt is off for Thanksgiving! We'll be back with our regular posts on Monday.
Good News: Academics Can Make Their Articles Published In Top Journal Nature Freely Available As Open Access. Bad News: They Must Pay $11,000 For Each One
 

Techdirt Gear: Black Friday Weekend Sale Starts Tomorrow!

Deals

from the get-ready dept

Thu, Nov 26th 2020 12:00pmTechdirt

Our Black Friday weekend gear sale starts tomorrow in the Techdirt store on Threadless »

Ever since Teespring took down our Copying Is Not Theft gear and refused to offer an explanation last December, we've been launching our new designs (and gradually moving over old favorites) on Threadless — and now, it's time for our first storewide sale!

Starting tomorrow, we're taking $5 off all t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts and selling standard face masks for just $10 each! The sale applies to all our designs on Threadless, and runs through to the end of Sunday — so if you've had your eye on some Techdirt gear, or you haven't yet checked out our store, now's the time to get your wish-list ready!

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: black friday, deals, gear, sale

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Good News: Academics Can Make Their Articles Published In Top Journal Nature Freely Available As Open Access. Bad News: They Must Pay $11,000 For Each One
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:00 Techdirt Gear: Black Friday Weekend Sale Starts Tomorrow! (0)

Wednesday

19:39 Good News: Academics Can Make Their Articles Published In Top Journal Nature Freely Available As Open Access. Bad News: They Must Pay $11,000 For Each One (19)
14:31 Fifth Circuit Denies Immunity To Cops Who Beat And Tased An Unresisting Man To Death (29)
12:13 Trump's FCC Nominee Asked Fox News To Help Destroy Section 230 To Help Elect More Republicans (25)
10:45 Disappointing: Netflix Decides To Settle With Chooseco LLC Over 'Bandersnatch' Lawsuit (12)
10:40 Daily Deal: The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco And CompTIA Super Bundle (0)
09:38 Cryptocurrency Giant Binance Sues Forbes, Driving New Attention To Article About Binance's Corporate Structuring (7)
06:30 Ajit Pai's FCC Does Something Good, Frees Wireless Spectrum The Auto Industry Had Done Little With (21)
03:24 Kentucky Judges Reject Proposal For More Warrant Approval Transparency (15)

Tuesday

19:55 Mine, Mine, Mine! Nintendo Neuters The Cool Ways People, Groups Are Using 'Animal Crossing' (25)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.