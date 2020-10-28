Daily Deal: The Complete Coder Bundle
from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept
The Complete Coder Bundle has 6 courses to help you learn how to program. Courses cover C++, CSS, HTML, Java, JavaScript, and Python. It's on sale for $35.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: daily deal
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
FREELANCER PHOTOGRAPHER IN DUBAI +971563340942
I am freelancer photographer in dubai Capturing the lovingly moments is such a fun memorable and happy thing. If you are looking for the best products photography provider for an upcoming Project or food photography then Majid Latif is the best to find for your quality images and he is also know very well birthday photography, M-M offers photographers who are skilled in their profession, passionate and fervent. Your special moments are a one-time event and it is wise to get them captured with a professional photographer. Whether the function is big or small, hiring through freelancer photographer dubai is simple and easy. The reviews and ratings of the photographer make it all the trouble-free as you can get a clear understanding of the dubai photographer’s ability. Photography services offered can help you in following.
https://www.facebook.com/MMPhotodubai
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply