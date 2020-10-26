RIAA Tosses Bogus Claim At Github To Get Video Downloading Software Removed
The RIAA is still going after downloaders, years after targeting downloaders proved to be a waste of time and a PR catastrophe. It's not actually thinking about suing the end users of certain programs, but it has targeted Github with a takedown notice for hosting youtube-dl, a command line video downloader that downloads videos from (obviously) YouTube and other video sites.
Not that this is going to be any more effective than suing file sharers. The software has been downloaded countless times and forked into new projects hosted (and distributed) elsewhere.
Github has posted the RIAA's takedown request, which looks a lot like a DMCA notice for copyright infringement. But it isn't actually targeting infringement. As Parker Higgins pointed out on Twitter, the RIAA -- after saying a bunch of stuff about copyright infringement -- is actually claiming this software violates Section 1201 of the DMCA, which deals with circumvention of copyright protection schemes.
The request lists a bunch of Github URLs as "copyright violations." But these aren't actually copyright violations. A little further down the RIAA gets to the point.
The clear purpose of this source code is to (i) circumvent the technological protection measures used by authorized streaming services such as YouTube, and (ii) reproduce and distribute music videos and sound recordings owned by our member companies without authorization for such use. We note that the source code is described on GitHub as “a command-line program to download videos from YouTube.com and a few more sites.”
So, it's not really about copyright infringement. The RIAA tries to blur that line a bit by saying the source code includes a short list of videos the program can download -- all three of which are videos owned by major labels. Then the RIAA goes a step further, basically claiming that any software that can download YouTube videos violates Section 1201 of the DMCA and only exists to engage in copyright infringement.
The source code is a technology primarily designed or produced for the purpose of, and marketed for, circumventing a technological measure that effectively controls access to copyrighted sound recordings on YouTube...
[T]he youtube-dl source code available on Github (which is the subject of this notice) circumvents YouTube’s rolling cipher to gain unauthorized access to copyrighted audio files, in violation of YouTube’s express terms of service,and in plain violation of Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, 17 U.S.C. §1201.
This suggests the primary use of youtube-dl is to violate the law. There are plenty of non-infringing uses for this software, including the downloading of CC-licensed videos and those created by the US government, which are public domain. Basically, the RIAA is mashing up the takedown notice provision of DMCA 512 to try to remove code it claims (incorrectly) is violating DMCA 1201... while ignoring the Supreme Court's ruling in Sony v. Universal that says that tools with substantial non-infringing uses (in that case -- oh look! -- a video recording tool) is not by itself infringing.
Making blanket statements like these is irresponsible and misleading, but that's the sort of thing we've come to expect from entities like the RIAA. It's the same questionable claim the MPAA made back in 2014, when it demanded third-party hosts remove Popcorn Time repositories because the software could be used to engage in copyright infringement. It didn't make sense six years ago. It doesn't make any more sense now.
Added to all the stupidity is the fact that the RIAA appears to be threatening anyone even loosely-connected to the youtube-dl project. A couple of contributors to the project over the years have reported they've received legal threats from the RIAA for working on unrelated code and maintaining the repository.
The RIAA is welcome to continue its mostly-fruitless fight against copyright infringement. But it needs to do so honestly and do it without causing collateral damage to people who haven't engaged in infringement. The RIAA has no claim here. Github isn't engaging in infringement or circumvention. The software isn't either, not until someone uses it to accomplish this. If the RIAA has a problem with end users, it needs to take its complaints to them. This is just more bullshit being brought by an entity with enough heft it will rarely be challenged, even when it's in the wrong.
Filed Under: copyright, dmca, dmca 1201, dmca 512, downloading, recording, youtube-dl
Companies: github, riaa, youtube
Copyright infringement is just the excuse used to attack the publishing and distribution of music where it does not control the music. They and the MPAA consider self publishers as pirates because they they do not get control the content, and where the profits go.
Beyond infuriating. I wish Microsoft wouldn't roll over for these BS letters. I really hope the team relocates to Gitlab or somewhere. If they ever have a legal battle they've got my money. It's ridiculous that we're essentially fighting for the right to own VCRs again.
Re:
They roll over because they do not want to spend millions of dollars to prove that each one is BS. They is of quick way of winning in court, and it costs to fight all the way to the Supreme court.
Re:
Keep in mind that Microsoft is a member of the RIAA, and founded the very similar BSA. They're hardline copyright maximalists and always have been. Bill Gates was probably the first person to call people thieves for copying software—4 years before Congress made software subject to copyright at all.
How does the RIAA even have standing here? Circumventing YouTube's download limitations is a case for... YouTube.
As I understand it, the claim of standing hinges on certain video thumbnails that the youtube-dl team displayed in screenshots of the program — specifically, that by displaying the thumbnails, the youtube-dl team violated RIAA-held copyrights. Or something like that. Whatever the reasoning, it’s bullshit.
And although the program (and its source) can be found elsewhere thanks to archivists, GitHub still has a copy of youtube-dl available (as of the time of this posting) in an unlikely place. To quote a post from the Fediverse: “Someone used the bug GitHub refused to fix, that allows you to add a commit to a repo you don’t control...to upload YouTube-dl to the DMCA request repo on GitHub.”
Re:
More likely that they're "inducing" copyright infringment per Grokster. It was stupid of the youtube-dl developers to refer to any restrictively-copyrighted material in their code/documentation, particularly MAFIAA stuff. Probably not illegal, but the RIAA will have better laywers than they do, and will be able to cause them trouble for a long time.
Re:
(golf clap)
Pointless
I can download any Youtube video that has Embed turned on with just VLC and a Linux command line. Are the powers that be going to ban VLC and Linux?
Re: Pointless
They would certainly like to.
Is it maybe time for just everyone sharing code to block the IP range of the RIAA? Or maybe just add the TOS that "This site is not for use by anyone affiliated or associated with the RIAA." Not this this would have any legal bearing, but then again, neither do most RIAA claims.
Re:
Right... I'll bet most of these people are funding the RIAA. They've been hostile to music fans for 20 years, but the fans keep giving them money, and bands keep giving them power by signing up. If we can't stop that, a few people with 1990s-BBS-style disclaimers aren't going to do shit.
(Nevermind that Github is owned and operated by an RIAA member. Microsoft can't exactly block all Microsoft IPs.)
The RIAA is really wasting their time here. The average user today doesn't even know how to open a command window, let alone type in a command to download videos. The average user needs a video tutorial to tell them how to unzip a file.
Legality?
Is what I get get others to acknowledge.
English is a strange language and even the lawyers are having fun with this idea.
A realty company sent out a flyer to come to a Meeting and Win a prize while sitting and listening to their spiel, for a few hours.
The advert suggested you could Win 'This AND that'.
I called and questioned then about 'This and That', as I know the word AND is inclusive, meaning I get Both.
The person on the phone debated with me the meaning, and I suggested THEY LOOK IT UP. And Talk to a lawyer when others ASK for BOTH Gifts.
Once you get ahold of a judge, and have them listen to you and MAYBE another person for a week, 2 weeks, a MONTH of debate. They are looking for Anyway to get out of it.
Would love to give each side 1 day to declare and Then let the judges decide. NOT 6 months of finagling, and adjustments to the claims and demands.
IANAL, but the RIAA lawyers are not dummies. AFAICT, the fact that it's not a standard DMCA takedown demand is a red herring. The point was to confer "red flag knowledge" of likely infringement. This is the more insidious option, because it bypasses the counternotice and reinstatement process. Like a standard notice, it effectively forces Microsoft/GitHub to choose between keeping their safe harbor by removing the content or fighting a court battle over the content's focus on circumvention/infringing uses, despite its non-infringing uses.
Related to the killing of Google Play Music app and pushing the YouTube Music app? I have used youtube-dl and a side benefit is I don't get the ads.
So they waited until Github was owned by Microsoft to bitch about code on Github that can download videos from youtube?
Sure that's not a naked cash grab against a large corporation at all. Clearly this is about merits.
Analog hole
While youtube-dl is useful for purpose, you can achieve the same outcome via the analog hole or similar. Using in-built tools on windows.
And they have no chance of succeeding in proving that sound recording software or software to record what's on your screen (e.g. games) violates anything relevant.
FUCK M$
Do you really think M$ gives a shit about any of us, at all? AT ALL?
RIAA should issue DMCA takedown to Google for Chromium source code that allows users to download copyrighted content from YouTube for playback in the browser.
Downloading is killing Streaming!
Personally, I use youtube-dl to grab videos that are FREE TO STREAM... but my internet connection is such shit that I can barely stream anything at 480p... So I download it (however long it takes) and then watch it locally later.
Also, if you just happen to be using an OS without a modern browser, a ported copy of youtube-dl and a media player can still let you watch youtube and other video links!
