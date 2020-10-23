We're Already Hyping 6G When 5G Hasn't Even Finished Disappointing Us Yet
It was the technology that was supposed to change the world. According to carriers, not only was fifth-generation wireless (5G) supposed to bring about the "fourth industrial revolution," it was supposed to revolutionize everything from smart cities to cancer treatment. According to conspiracy theorists and internet imbeciles, 5G is responsible for everything from COVID-19 to your migraines.
Unfortunately for both sets of folks, data continues to indicate that 5G is nowhere near that interesting.
A number of recent studies have already shown that U.S. 5G is notably slower than most overseas deployments (thanks in part to government's failure to make more mid-band spectrum available for public use). Several other studies have shown that initial deployments in many cases are actually slower than existing 4G networks. That's before you get to the fact that U.S. consumers already pay more for wireless than a long list of developed nations, something likely to get worse in the wake of mindless industry consolidation.
While 5G is important, and will improve over time, it's pretty clear that the technology is more of a modest evolution than a revolution, and 5G hype overkill (largely driven by a desperate desire to rekindle lagging smartphone sales) is a far cry from reality.
That's not stopping us from already hyping 6G, though. As carriers begin the fairly mundane process of building the standards framework for the next next-generation standard, the familiar promises of near-magical capabilities are already starting to emerge. Just ask Mazin Gilbert, AT&T's VP of network analytics and automation, who appears to have learned absolutely nothing the last few years, and is already equating 6G to The Matrix:
"Gilbert added that 6G might even support science fiction-type services, specifically calling out the 1999 movie "The Matrix," where the character Trinity learned how to fly a helicopter in minutes. "This is what we see our lives going to be like," he said.
It's worth noting that several of these kinds of use cases have long been touted for 5G, and now appear to be migrating into the 6G discussion as well."
At the same standards meeting, Karri Kuoppamaki, VP of technology development and strategy for T-Mobile US, at least tried to temper enthusiasm, urging his industry colleagues to avoid over-hyping 6G in the same way 5G was:
Kuoppamaki made one clear plea to the thousands of registrants to the event: "It's OK to get excited about 6G, but we have to get excited the right way," he said, warning that the industry should not fall victim to the "shiny objects syndrome." On 6G, "we should focus on getting it right," he said, rather than rushing a new technology to market that doesn't necessarily provide any clear benefits or new or improved use cases.
What carriers like AT&T didn't quite seem to realize, is that while they thought they were just sparking a new wave of handset upgrades by over-hyping 5G, misrepresenting what the standard can do and where it's available (remember, AT&T still uses fake phone icons to pretend 4G is 5G), only creates unrealistic expectations for consumers. As a result, the end user winds up associating what really are useful (if sometimes modest) improvements and standards with bluster and bullshit, the exact opposite of what they were going for.
Filed Under: 5g, 6g, hype, overhype, wireless
Companies: at&t
Have to maintain the hype engine
This is something the telecoms learned after a couple of rollouts. You start hyping the next big thing to cover up that the last big thing ain't rolling out so well or doing half what it was promised to do and only reaches a percentage of subscribers.
Is 5G like Microsoft Millennium Edition?
Re:
Windows Me was a half-baked upgrade to an outdated backend that needed to be replaced with something more suited to the modern world, so I'd disagree with that. There's nothing seriously wrong with 4G, except that some people are trying to push new services that will challenge some connections.
5G is more like Vista - an upgrade that while needed was pushed out before it was really ready for market and needed to wait till the next version in order to be fit for the purpose it was hyped for.
Re:
"Is 5G like Microsoft Millennium Edition?"
No. To make a smartphone fit the analogy of Windows ME you need to perform a lot of highly intrusive front and backend tinkering with an increasing degree of skill...
...and then you toss the dysfunctional device out the window and roll back to a Nokia 3310 brick. That's the smartphone analogy to Windows ME. Which is arguably still better than the analogy of Windows 95 and 98 where you roll all the way back to a pair of paper cups and a string.
""Gilbert added that 6G might even support science fiction-type services, specifically calling out the 1999 movie "The Matrix," where the character Trinity learned how to fly a helicopter in minutes. "This is what we see our lives going to be like," he said."
I'm pretty sure "minutes" wasn't the timescale depicted in the movie
"On 6G, "we should focus on getting it right," he said, rather than rushing a new technology to market that doesn't necessarily provide any clear benefits or new or improved use cases."
Then maybe don't do that? Unless I'm very much mistaken, there is actually a finalised global 5G standard yet, so perhaps it's not the time to be hyping up superhero-enabling next gen standards as you are here...
Re:
mmmyeah...Gilbert's statement does kind of remind me of that time when the US ambassador to Australia was asking the aussies to stop filesharing and tried to be hip by quoting a series he obviously hadn't seen;
"A Lannister always pays his debt. Wouldn't you like being a Lannister more than a Pirate?"
"Let's see, being a child-killing psycho banging his own sister, a dirty old man having his daughter-in-law gang raped, or a cynical, drunken dwarf...nah, pass"
We can hope Gilbert simply hasn't seen the movie or didn't realize what it was about, because otherwise I'm pretty sure he wouldn't be raising hopes that some day soon we'd all be living in a dystopian simulation where the Chosen Few had to put decidedly unsafe hackable technology in their own skulls so they could use technomagic to hopefully...er...not get hunted down and killed like rats by the Agents in black shades and suits.
"...perhaps it's not the time to be hyping up superhero-enabling next gen standards as you are here."
"Ah, but the touch of the True King will cure scrofula, leprosy and cancer, you see. Admittedly we don't have a True King yet, but right now we CAN sell you a place in line to kiss his ring - once he gets here - which you had better purchase. The queue will stretch across the continent!".
I'm not sure whether he's beginning to angle himself for a way to finagle the federal government out of a massive subsidy to research 6G, or whether he's trying to distract from the fact the US implementation of 5G was, is, and will remain an underperforming and overpriced shit-show.
so end of education?
When people can learn instantly, no more schools, colleges, or universities.
Then reality will kick in when they find out it was hype and they can't even get a job flipping burgers without a degree.
Does this mean we can start the 6G conspiracy theories then? 6G waves are silencing conservative voices!
Re:
"6G waves are silencing conservative voices!"
Worse. With 3G liberal nerds could educate themselves. With 6G they might get book learnt more'n TWICE as fast. And it's gonna get ya cancer too, which you can only cure by kissin' the ringpiece of Dear Leader. I'd have to stand in line!
It's the apocalypse, I tell ya.
/s, lest Poe ensure I'm mistaken for a red hat cultist.
OK, I'm not a physicist, but...
...6G? Seriously?
5G is basically the frequency, bandwidth, and signal range of your ordinary at-home router.
6G will be meant for what, precisely? A replacement for when the cat's chewed off your medium-long ethernet cable? Something you can brag about while standing 5 meters from your router?
7G begs no questions. You just take the lid off your microwave and stick your phone in it - because that's about the range I can imagine you'll get out of it.
Meanwhile the US 4G network is still barely delivering slipshod 3G.
"Just ask Mazin Gilbert, AT&T's VP of network analytics and automation, who appears to have learned absolutely nothing the last few years, and is already equating 6G to The Matrix"
Not a neuroscience expert either, but if he was talking about loading massive amounts of data from one place to another, we can already do that using cable which has the benefit of both existing and beating 6G in potential range.
Luddites
I skipped ahead and bought a subspace emitter addon to make my phone 9G compatible. Now I'm future-proof, but unfortunately the only other person on the network is some guy named Borg.
