Section 230 Basics: There Is No Such Thing As A Publisher-Or-Platform Distinction
from the foundational-understanding dept
We've said it before, many times: there is no such thing as a publisher/platform distinction in Section 230. But in those posts we also said other things about how Section 230 works, and perhaps doing so obscured that basic point. So just in case we'll say it again here, simply and clearly: there is no such thing as a publisher/platform distinction in Section 230. The idea that anyone could gain or lose the immunity the statute provides depending on which one they are is completely and utterly wrong.
In fact, the word "platform" does not even show up in the statute. Instead the statute uses the term "interactive computer service provider." The idea of a "service provider" is a meaningful one, because the whole point of Section 230 is to make sure that the people who provide the services that facilitate others' use of the Internet are protected in order for them to be able to continue to provide those services. We give them immunity from the legal consequences of how people use those services because without it they wouldn't be able to – it would simply be too risky.
But saying "interactive computer service provider" is a mouthful, and it also can get a little confusing because we sometimes say "internet service provider" to mean just a certain kind of interactive computer service provider, when Section 230 is not nearly so specific. Section 230 applies to all kinds of service providers, from ISPs to email services, from search engines to social media providers, from the dial-up services we knew in the 1990s back when Section 230 was passed to whatever new services have yet to be invented. There is no limit to the kinds of services Section 230 applies to. It simply applies to anyone and everyone, including individual people, who are somehow providing someone else the ability to use online computing. (See Section 230(f)(2).)
So for shorthand people have started to colloquially refer to protected service providers as "platforms." Because statutes are technical creatures it is not generally a good idea to use shorthand terms in place of the precise ones used by the statutes; often too much important meaning can be lost in the translation. But in this case "platform" is a tolerable synonym for most of our policy discussions because it still captures the essential idea: a Section 230-protected "platform" is the service that enables someone else to use the Internet.
Which brings us to the term "publisher," which does appear in the statute. In particular it appears in the critically important provision at Section 230(c)(1), which does most of the work making Section 230 work:
No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.
In this provision the term "publisher" (or "speaker") refers to the creator of the content at issue. Who did? Was it the provider of the computer service, aka the platform itself? Or was it someone else? Because if it had been someone else, if the information at issue had been "provided by another information content provider," then we don't get to treat the platform as the "publisher or speaker" of that information – and it is therefore immune from liability for it.
Where the confusion has arisen is in the use of the term "publisher" in another context as courts have interpreted Section 230. Sometimes the term "publisher" itself means "facilitator" or "distributor" of someone else's content. When courts first started thinking about Section 230 (see, e.g., Zeran v. AOL) they sometimes used the term because it helped them understand what Section 230 was trying to accomplish. It was trying to protect the facilitator or distributor of others' expression – or, in other words, the platform people used to make that expression – and using the term "publisher" from our pre-Section 230 understanding of media law helped the courts recognize the legal effect of the statute.
Using the term did not, however, change that effect. Or the basic operation of the statute. The core question in any Section 230 analysis has always been: who originated the content at issue? That a platform may have "published" it by facilitating its appearance on the Internet does not make it the publisher for purposes of determining legal responsibility for it, because "publishing" is not the same as "creating." And Section 230 – and all the court cases interpreting it – have made clear that it is only the creator who can be held liable for what was created.
There are plenty of things we can still argue about regarding Section 230, but whether someone is a publisher versus a platform should not be one of them. It is only the creator v. facilitator distinction that matters.
Unfortunately, due to the fact that the U.S. is in "silly season", the biggest motivation behind attacks on Sec230 has been completely overlooked: I haven't seen it so much as alluded to in ANY post or discussion here, for months. But we have the facts.
FACT: While posturers are politicking (and vice versa) about Sec230, all the laws proposed (so close to an election) won't have time to wend their weary ways through the hallowed halls. They're dead as the bills of very dead ducks. The legislators could have done something anytime these past two or four or six years if they'd taken time out from the ritual grimacing. But they didn't.
FACT: The actual lawsuits derailed by Sec230, as discussed here, were civil lawsuits. Ambulance-chasing lawyers looking to blame VERY rich companies for every private sociopath's action, have been repeatedly frustrated in their attempts to win large settlements, or even to threaten those rich companies with such large legal expenses that the companies would settle to make them go away.
So what is really going on here? WHO is being hurt by Sec230? The politicians? They like to say so, but it is the proper purpose of the press to hurt politicians, and the First Amendment stands athwart politicians' efforts to curb free speech. And their advisors know that perfectly well.
No, it's the ambulance-chasing lawyers who are being hurt, and they are making large contributions to the lawmakers to purchase greater freedom to sue the wrong rich people.
We saw something very like this in Texas recently, where one very rich tortuous tort lawyer basically boasted that he would buy as many Supreme Court judges as he neededm to keep his unconscionable jury awards from being overturned. (Striesand effect--his boast backfired.)
Sec230 is not your protection from the guv'mint--it is your protection from untrammelled runaway lawsuits.
"No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider."
This raises a question for me. Does that mean that Techdirt (a provider of an interactive computer service) is not the publisher or speaker of this article because it was provided by Cathy Gellis (another information content provider).
If so, does that mean that anyone libelled by an article in any online-only publication only has recourse against the author of the article?
Or will a court rule that Cathy Gellis was acting in her capacity as an employee of Techdirt and therefore Techdirt has liability?
If so, at what point does an identified person cease to be acting on behalf of their employer and start to be writing on their own behalf using their employer as a provider of an interactive computer service?
I'm guessing there is real caselaw on this question.
The question that matters most in this regard goes as follows: “Did Techdirt employees actively aid in the creation or publication of this article?” The answer to that question is also the answer to whether Techdirt holds liability for the article.
And speaking as someone who isn’t an employee of Techdirt but has two articles to his name on this site: Unlike my comments, I didn’t get those articles onto this site on my own. Perhaps that answers your question.
Re:
Unlike my comments, I didn’t get those articles onto this site on my own. Perhaps that answers your question.
Just to be clear, there are a few rulings on the books that disagree with that (perhaps two of the most controversial rulings). In Batzel someone forwarded an email, but was still found to be protected under 230. Also Barrett v. Rosenthal. In Dirty World the site chose to post a submission by a user (and added commentary) and was still found to be protected.
So, who gets it on the site (or to the list) is not the deciding factor under current law.
Thank you for the clarification.
Re: Re:
Sounds like possibly exactly the type of thing to point out as evidence of "taking section 230 too broadly". If I knowingly spread misinformation, I should be responsible for the misinformation. That seems like a different thing than just having an open forum and not being responsible for things people post openly and without moderation.
To be clear, the government has taken a stance like this in other places which are kind of parallel to this. For example, assume my company makes gizmo's that do x,y,z but is not approved by the FDA to cure an disease. if someone writes a review about my companies gizmo on a site I do not control (e.g. Amazon) and says it "cures" something, I am not responsible. If I take that review and all I do is post it on my website as "look what someone said about our product!", the FDA will knock on my door and ask me why I am selling a drug that has not been registered. And if it is not, my case will be taken by the FTC for false advertising. According to our company attorneys, you don't even have to do the posting. If there is a review system on our website and someone posted a review that says it cures x,y,z we could be responsible. If we have absolutely any moderation control (like being able to delete reviews from our website), we would be taking responsibility for claims made by the reviews by keeping it on there.
And you are. According to 230, as the author of the speech, you are legally liable for anything in said speech that may violate the law.
Should I be held legally liable if I welcome someone into my home and they open a window to yell something profane within earshot of children, regardless of whether I subsequently kick the asshole out of my home?
Re:
"Should I be held legally liable if I welcome someone into my home and they open a window to yell something profane within earshot of children, regardless of whether I subsequently kick the asshole out of my home?"
I'm not sure if things change when we are talkinga bout a business and having a profit motive. If someone comes to Mcdonalds and yells outside the window that this burger cures cancer and I continue allowing them to yell this. Then I profit from the fact that people are coming in thinking it will cure cancer. I think I will be liable. That is the impression our attorneys have left (they didn't use this exact example).
That isn’t really the same thing as the complaints about social media. Twitter doesn’t profit from people posting tweets; it profits from people seeing ads (and companies buying those ads). If someone says “Big Macs cure cancer” on Twitter, Twitter shouldn’t be held liable for that speech. (Especially if it’s a @dril tweet. And if you believe a @dril tweet, you have bigger problems.)
Re: Re: Re:
That is what 230 protects you from. If your company makes the claims they get the blame. If a user posts review with false claims, you are protected, and you can moderate the content without gaining liability for anything you miss. If however you encourage some user to make such a claim, and it can be proven, you once again get the blame.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
According to our attorneys, you would be incorrect. In my example, we would in fact be responsible for not removing it. As it would be implying our endorsement since we have the ability to remove it. They said they have dealt with the FDA/FTC in these exact type of scenarios.
I don't know if things get muddied by the fact that we profit from this misinformation and I don't know if there needs to be proof of us knowing the misinformation was there and we decided not to do something about it.
I also don't know if their standard may be different than what is ultimately being discussed here. They aren't looking for some theoretical liability that we can be vindicated from by taking a case to the supreme court. So maybe on further dissection it may turn out you are right. But we would have to go through the FDA/FTC investigations, lawsuits,appeals, etc just to get to the bottom of it. Most would pay a penalty and fix whatever the infraction is.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
“Does the FTC Get a Free Pass From Section 230?–FTC v. LeadClick” (Technology and Marketing Law, Sep 27, 2016)
Re:
Professor Eric Goldman's paper, “An Overview of the United States’ Section 230 Internet Immunity” (Dec 2018), on p.4, states only:
In Delfino—
According to the California Court of Appeals, the trial court granted summary judgment to Agilent on the basis of § 230(c)(1). That appellate court concluded:
I did note that at the outset you specified an “an identified person”, and apparently Mr Moore was not quite “identified” yet when the “anonymous messages” were sent. Nevertheless, Mr Moore obviously did become “an identified person” later on, so I hope this is still quite responsive to your question.
A hypothetical thought exercise for a Tuesday afternoon:
Let's say I defamed random politician Joe Smith. Let's say that I don't do anything halfway, and that there is really no gray area here. I defamed him, and I defamed him good. I have all of $20 and a coupon for a free Slurpee as my assets, and Mr. Smith's representation knows this. Without liability protection, which includes section 230, other court precedent, and, well, you know, common fucking sense. Mr. Smith's lawyers might file a suit naming:
I'm sure your first reaction to this is that nobody would ever try and go that far, that it's an egregious use of judicial resources to even attempt it, and none of those associations would stick anyway.
I'm sure five years ago, you also would have agreed that somebody who was having to protect their very freedom and liberty in a court of law after voicing protected political opinions anonymously on the internet while pretending to be a cow was absurd, too. We are living in an era where nothing is too outrageous to make a buck off of.
No matter how absurd, every one of those named entities would have to expend money to defend themselves against baseless accusations, money that they wouldn't be able to recover. Now multiply that by 100 a day. And the bottom feeders that represent Mr. Smith would just keep raking in the billable hours.
If the past twenty years has taught us anything, it's that if you give unscrupulous opportunists even a little opening, they'll try to use it to establish precedent. How about we just take care of it now and do the right thing.
Re:
Devin Nunes' suit against a cow on twitter says otherwise.
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Google forces degraded performance on their sites if you don't use their browser. Google has a tendency to push web "standards" like MS did back during the IE vs Netscape era.
Most "other" search engines use Google's results. At best, they anonymize the query before sending it to Google. At worse they are nothing more than a reskinned google.com. Depending on your country, you may even be subject to Google's ToS when using the "other" search engines.
Third party apps that have Google's seal of approval on them, just like Apple. Oh were you talking about Android? Read on then.....
Is this the same Android that moves most of it's critical services into a proprietary blob that can only be installed if you (or your device manufacturer) agree to Google's ToS?
The same Android that without the Play Store (and it's ToS) would be useless for most people? (No appy apps!)
The same Android that demands the device owner never be allowed to control or have say over their device and it's actions or random crap stops working? ( SafetyNet, KNOX, Mobile Payments, Random Games / Apps )
The same Android that is either a Samsung / Pixel device or some rebadged MediaTek / Qualcomm SoC with vendor pre-installed, and often irremovable, shovelware that degrades the device over time, artificially disables functionality so it can be sold back to you as a subscription service, and adds even more invasive tracking and adverts everywhere?
The same Apps that track everything the consumer does? That reads all of their email / documents for selling info to third parties? That wind up as either half baked betas that get axed or constantly changing alphas that annoy even their biggest financial supporters / content creators?
The Chromebooks that require login through Google and will not allow any other means of independent authentication? Chromebooks that force the use of GSuite for administration and forbid other MDMs? Chromebooks that deny schools the ability to monitor students' online activities despite it being mandated by federal law?
There is a case to be made against Google here.
You're right. Plenty of cases to be made there as well. Unfortunately, the current regulatory body that's supposed to manage them is complicit with their wishes. Yet another case to be made.....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
