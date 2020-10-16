Twitter Fixes Its Bad Policy On Blocking 'Hacked' Documents

Half Of Smartphone Users Incorrectly Think They Already Have 5G
 

Content Moderation

from the good-to-see dept

Fri, Oct 16th 2020 9:38amMike Masnick

As I'm sure you're already aware, there was a lot of focus this week on Twitter's content moderation practices, after it chose to stop people from linking to a sketchy NY Post article that contained some emails taken from a computer that was claimed to have been Hunter Biden's laptop. While many in the Trump orbit were insisting that this was "anti-conservative bias," the company said that the issue was violating its "hacked content" policies, as well as its policies against showing images revealing personal information, such as email addresses.

As we have discussed in the past this policy was already quite controversial, out of fear that it would be used to block reporting on leaked documents.

Late last night, Twitter announced that after hearing those concerns, they were changing the policy. Rather than responding to the controversy, and the nonsense grandstanding by clueless politicians, they were actually responding to the legitimate concerns many of raised about how this policy could block legitimate reporting, journalism organizations, and activist groups:

The new policy is that Twitter may -- instead of blocking such links outright -- begin to add labels and context to such links. In other words (once again) taking a "more speech" approach, rather than a straight up "block" decision. I think this is the right move and, while I wish Twitter had made it earlier, it's good to see the company paying attention and improving.

As the new announcement notes, the policy against linking to private information or manipulated media remain in place -- suggesting that this won't actually change the ability to link to that NY Post article. But it does fix the hamfisted nature of that policy.

Filed Under: content moderation, friction, hacked documents, journalism, labelling, more speech, reporting
Companies: twitter

