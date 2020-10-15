We Interrupt This Hellscape With A Bit Of Good News On The Copyright Front
from the carl-malamud-versus-the-world dept
We've written about this case – or rather, these cases – a few times before: Carl Malamud published the entire Code of Federal Regulations at Public.Resource.org, including all the standards that the CFR incorporated and thus gave the force of law. Several organizations that had originally promulgated these various standards then sued Public Resource – in two separate but substantially similar cases later combined – for copyright infringement stemming from his having included them.
In a set of really unfortunate decisions, the district court upheld the infringement claims, finding that the standards were copyrightable (and also actually owned by the standards organizations claiming them, despite reason to doubt those ownership claims), and that Public Resource including them as part of its efforts to post the law online was not a fair use. But then the DC Circuit reversed that decision. While it generally left the overall question of copyrightability for another day, it did direct the district court to re-evaluate whether the publication of the standards was fair use.
Now back at the district court, the cases had proceeded to the summary judgment stage and were awaiting a new ruling for the court. One case still remains pending – ASTM v Public.Resource.Org – but the other one, American Educational Research Association et al. v. Public.Resource.Org, has now been dismissed by the plaintiffs with prejudice. Effectively that means that Public Resource wins and can continue to host these standards online. Which is good news for Public Resource and its users. But it does still leave anyone else's ability to repost standards incorporated into law up in the air. Hopefully when the court eventually rules in the remaining case it will find such use fair, and in a way that others can similarly avail themselves of the ability to fully publish the law.
Filed Under: carl malamud, copyright, federal regulations, incorporated by reference, law, public domain, standards
Companies: aera, public.resource.org
out_of_the_blue and Richard Bennett really aren't going to like this, are they?
Re:
Why? A dismissal with prejudice does not create precedent. Consequently, any disingenuous pretense can be perfectly well retained: "if they hadn't dismissed the case, they surely would have won": see how easy it is?
You kids have amazing knack for being wrong!
Indeed, it's more than knack, you clearly intend to be wrong! Evidently to provoke some response.
Sheesh.
This case centers on the mixing and mingling of private entities with gov't, and both acting so as to control information and keep it from the public, which is to be the beneficiary in all law. -- And yes, The Public benefits from copyright protecting works from thefts by you pirates.
In one word: fascism. Low-level but clear.
Re: You kids have amazing knack for being wrong!
Just this week Masnick ran another piece extolling "public-private partnerships" in a city paying to build fiber network that will then allow selected cronies of the city council to make profits without investing much.
That's fascism.
Masnick also believes that the First Amendment empowers corporations to arbitrarily control all speech of users on what's merely a mechanical host:
"And, I think it's fairly important to state that these platforms have their own First Amendment rights, which allow them to deny service to anyone."
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170825/01300738081/nazis-internet-policing-content -free-speech.shtml
As in Twitter yesterday and still today suppressing valid news of Biden and son corruptly seeking to sell influence.
That's fascism, and at high level, nationally important.
So, typical Techdirt idiot who wrote in advance of any comment from me and with baseless assertion, there's no contradiction in MY position, but Masnick is clearly for fascist mingling of gov't and corporations.
If you ran a Mastodon instance, you’d be able to decide what is and isn’t acceptable speech on your service. You’d have the right to delete unacceptable speech and ban users who continue to post it. The government couldn’t stop you from doing that if it even cared enough to try.
So I ask this question on a purely “mechanical host” level: In regards to moderating speech, what would make your theoretical Mastodon instance any different from Twitter?
Re: Re:
Bang on schedule from the closeted masochist who claimed "if the law wasn't copyrighted, nobody would have any incentive to follow the law".
You make this too easy, you ignorant motherfucker.
Then how come the entities that hold the most copyrights and most often use the legal system to defend those copyrights are corporations, which you believe have no rights and should thus not have control over any copyrights?
I’d think “the government doing everything possible to keep the standards it uses out of the hands of the general public” to be far more fascist than “someone publishing government standards so the general public can understand them”, but you do you, Brainy Smurf.
