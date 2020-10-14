Court Says Twitter Must Unmask User Whose Bogus Document Jumpstarted Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory
from the anonymous-speech-is-still-worth-protecting,-judge dept
Lawsuits related to false reports about the murder of Seth Rich -- a DNC staffer conspiracy theorists have continually tried to link to the leak of DNC emails to DCLeaks and WikiLeaks back in 2016 -- continue to make their way through the court system. Seth Rich's brother, Aaron, has been pursuing a defamation suit against several parties (including conspiracy theorist/Fox New commentator [but I repeat myself…] Ed Butowsky, who has engaged in some litigation of his own).
Currently, the lawsuit is at somewhat of a standstill. Aaron Rich has been seeking information about a Twitter account that allegedly "leaked" a forged FBI document to the sued parties, resulting in some actual fake news that "linked" Seth Rich to the DNC hack.
After several subpoenas and rounds of discovery, Aaron Rich has gotten no closer to unmasking the person behind the @whyspertech account that supplied the document that appeared to give credence to the fevered rantings of conspiracy theorists around the nation.
As NPR reports (cautiously, I assume, since it's being sued for defamation itself by Butowsky), a federal judge has decided there's enough in Rich's lawsuit to justify the unmasking of the user behind @whyspertech.
A federal judge in California has ordered that Twitter reveal the identity of an anonymous user who allegedly fabricated an FBI document to spread a conspiracy theory about the killing of Seth Rich, the Democratic National Committee staffer who died in 2016.
[...]
While Twitter fought to keep the user's identity secret, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu in Oakland, Calif., ordered on Tuesday that the tech company must turn over the information to attorneys representing Rich's family in a defamation suit by Oct. 20.
The ruling [PDF] cautiously sides with Rich, rejecting Twitter's challenge of the subpoena demanding identifying info. The court says this subpoena is narrowly-crafted, seeking only what's needed to determine whether the person behind the account could have credibly had access to actual FBI documents.
Here, unlike in 2TheMart.com where the subpoena was “extremely broad,” the Subpoena is narrowly tailored to exclude any personal communications made by the Account user. Additionally, Rich has shown that Defendants will likely rely on the affirmative defense of truth with regard to the FBI Report, which weighs in favor of a finding of good faith.
That's the defense the alleged defamers will use: that they had no reason to believe the document handed to them by this account was bogus. Unfortunately for the defendants, that's not going to be an easy sale. Previous discovery uncovered messages between a Butowsky associate and a [cough] "reporter" for InfoWars indicating they felt the document was highly questionable, as was its source.
The court moves past Twitter's assertions that releasing this information about an anonymous user (and their anonymous speech) will result in damage to the First Amendment by stating that a protective order forbidding the public release of the account user's info will mitigate potential Constitutional injuries.
[T]he Protective Order is sufficient to prevent the harm contemplated by Twitter. The Protective Order allows any producing party to designate discovery materials as “Highly Confidential.” Under this designation, disclosure is limited to individuals involved in the case and the information cannot be used for any other purpose other than the action. Thus, the Protective Order provides adequate safeguards against Rich’s ability to publicize the user information for inappropriate reasons.
The court follows a four-point checklist erected by the Ninth Circuit ruling cited by Twitter to come to this conclusion: because the core claim of Rich's lawsuit is defamation and Rich expects the defendants to claim they acted in good faith by relying on an FBI document handed to them by a Twitter account they honestly believed was a credible source, Twitter should be forced to turn over information on this anonymous account.
There's some chill to be felt here. The Twitter account is not a party to this lawsuit. While its input may prove to be of value to the plaintiff (or the defendants), at this point it's only the origin point of a questionable document others referenced while publicly entertaining their conspiracy theories. Forcing Twitter to unmask a non-party to allow a lawsuit to proceed against other defendants doesn't do much for the First Amendment as Twitter pointed out in its objection. The damage here may end up being minimal but a ruling like this will encourage litigants operating in far worse faith to pursue the unmasking of anonymous internet users only tangentially related to the case at hand.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: aaron rich, anonymity, conspiracy, defamation, ed butowsky, identity, seth rich, unmasking
Companies: twitter
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
If they believed an anonymous source was creditable, they can explain why without unmasking the source, otherwise they hoping that hindsight will make the source creditable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Two parties can keep a secret if one of them is enjoined against revealing it by a court? Is that how it works?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There's a price to be paid for being royally stupid and gullible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The loss of anonymous speech shouldn’t be that price.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, there's a couple of sides here. First, anonymity should not mean that you can just spread dangerous misinformation without fear of reprisal. The point of section 230 protection is that Twitter can't be held liable for things they didn't do, and if supposedly anonymous users can do whatever they want in defiance of the law and society, then we face the danger that the law will be changed to hold innocent 3rd parties accountable as the actual perpetrators cannot be caught.
On the other hand, setting up a Twitter account requires zero personal information. If the account holder used a VPN and a disposable email account, there's no way of Twitter providing the actual identity of the poster. If the choice is then between identifying a sloppy conspiracy theorist who has caused actual damage to a murder victim's family and letting someone get away with said damage, I'm not sure I have a problem with Twitter saying who the perpetrator was according to their records.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
In this case, the twitter user is NOT being sued, and is not a party to the case, but rather those involved in the case want to unmask them for their own reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"rather those involved in the case want to unmask them for their own reasons"
The reason seems to be quite clear, although I understand the desire to have the procedure in unmasking them to be done via a direct lawsuit. Although, the complaint I was responding to was about anonymity itself, not the legal channels being followed.
The point is, presumed anonymity online is not carte blanche to do whatever harmful activity you want online, and identifying a person who has done harm is far more preferable than simply making the platform liable for anything an unrelated 3rd party does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So the defendants are going to claim not just that they thought the report was true, but that the report is true, so the plaintiff is trying to prove that the report can't be true because the owner of the anonymous Twitter account isn't with the FBI and thus had no means of acquiring genuine FBI reports?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The anonymous source should have just been named to the suit, no?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply