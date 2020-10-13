Law Enforcement Also Using 'Reverse' Warrants To Obtain Google Searches

from the no-suspects,-just-search-terms dept

Hunting down suspects these days doesn't require canvassing the area of a crime scene for witnesses and suspects. All it takes is a warrant. But these are not your regular warrants. To start with, there's no suspect to target and no property of theirs to search. These "reverse" warrants work the way you'd expect them to: backwards. Law enforcement agencies approach companies like Google with demands for the information on everyone in areas near crime scenes and work backwards from the data dump to find suspects.

It doesn't always work. Sometimes they get the wrong person. Other times, investigators are shot down by judges who recognize it's impossible to generate probable cause for the search of everyone in a certain area at a certain time. Reverse warrants for location data and devices turn everyone into a suspect when investigators seek this information.

But reverse warrants aren't just for location data, as c|net reports. A warrant first spotted by Robert Snell of the Detroit News sought something else: everyone who performed a Google search for a certain home address.

In August, police arrested Michael Williams, an associate of singer and accused sex offender R. Kelly, for allegedly setting fire to a witness' car in Florida. Investigators linked Williams to the arson, as well as witness tampering, after sending a search warrant to Google that requested information on "users who had searched the address of the residence close in time to the arson."

This warrant appeared to have worked, at least in terms of locating a suspect. The original warrant is still sealed, but the response returned by Google contained only a single search, immediately narrowing the suspect list down to a single person. Further investigation showed the device that performed this search traveled from Georgia to the address in Florida and then back to Georgia after the vehicle torching took place.

Obviously, this raises another set of Constitutional questions a court will have to address. The attorney for Michael Williams plans to challenge this search as a Fourth Amendment violation. That's where the probable cause factor for search warrants comes into play. There are plenty of innocuous reasons for someone to search for a particular address. In this case, only one person did and phone records obtained following this initial "reverse" search established a pretty suspicious travel record.

But is there probable cause to believe a search for an address is evidence of a crime? That's a questionable assertion and it has the possibility to turn plenty of innocent people into suspects if their Google search histories can be obtained through keyword searches by law enforcement. Many people have an interest in crime. But a much smaller subset actually commit crimes. Searches for terms related to criminal activity will turn curiosity into possible criminal intent. Just because there's a warrant involved doesn't mean it's Constitutional. Slurping up people's Google searches en masse aligns these reverse warrants with the general warrants of this nation's colonial days.

Of course, the downside to pushing back against these warrants is the possibility of creating precedent that says law enforcement doesn't even need a warrant to obtain this info. It's almost impossible for anyone to claim they didn't knowingly and voluntarily share their searches with their search engine provider. That might nudge courts towards finding Google searches to be third-party records, obtainable with only a subpoena.

Filed Under: 4th amendment, general warrants, gps, michael williams, privacy, r. kelly, reverse warrants, search terms, surveillance

Companies: google