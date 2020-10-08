Facebook Abuses Trademark To Give New Prominence To Group Of Facebook Critics Who Are Trying To Shame Company Into More Moderation
Devin Nunes Asks Appeals Court To Invalidate Bedrock Supreme Court 1st Amendment Ruling

Daily Deal: Edraw Infographic Software

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Oct 8th 2020 10:35amDaily Deal

Edraw Infographic is a graphic design and data visualization software. It has rich elements and templates for easier and faster creation of infographics, flyers, posters, brochures, banner, cards, presentions, newsletters, eBooks, and other visual projects. A beginner-friendly tool, all you have to do is follow 5 steps — select a template, use library symbols, add text, customize details, and export. It's on sale for $45.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Facebook Abuses Trademark To Give New Prominence To Group Of Facebook Critics Who Are Trying To Shame Company Into More Moderation
Devin Nunes Asks Appeals Court To Invalidate Bedrock Supreme Court 1st Amendment Ruling
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

10:40 Devin Nunes Asks Appeals Court To Invalidate Bedrock Supreme Court 1st Amendment Ruling (3)
10:35 Daily Deal: Edraw Infographic Software (0)
09:33 Facebook Abuses Trademark To Give New Prominence To Group Of Facebook Critics Who Are Trying To Shame Company Into More Moderation (3)
06:38 Forget TikTok. IRS Inquiry Shows The Continued Abuse Of Location Data Is The Real Scandal. (3)
03:35 Administration Officials (Again) Break The Law By Investigating Voice Of America Journalist For 'Anti-Trump Bias' (20)

Wednesday

19:46 16K COVID-19 Cases Go Missing In UK Due To Government's Use Of Excel CSVs For Tracking (19)
15:33 Content Moderation Case Study: Suppressing Content To Try To Stop Bullying (2019) (9)
13:29 Facebook Internal Memo Reveals Challenges Social Media Companies Face In Protecting Democracy (29)
12:00 Our New Monetization Experiment: Coil & The Web Monetization Protocol (22)
10:44 Texas Grand Jury Indicts Netflix For 'Lewd Exhibition' Of Children In Its Movie 'Cuties' (50)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.