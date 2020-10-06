New Study: Once Again, The Mainstream Media Is A Bigger Problem In Spreading Disinformation Than Social Media
Nikola's Plan To Combat Its No Good, Very Bad Month Appears To Be Using Copyright To Silence Critics

Daily Deal: The Google Cloud Certifications Practice Tests And Courses Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Oct 6th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Google Cloud Certifications Practice Tests And Courses Bundle will help you hone your expertise on Google Cloud Platform over 7 courses. The training courses follow a modular approach for explaining all the crucial topics related to becoming a certified GCP professional in the following areas: Architect, Security Engineer, Data Engineer, and Network Engineer. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

New Study: Once Again, The Mainstream Media Is A Bigger Problem In Spreading Disinformation Than Social Media
Nikola's Plan To Combat Its No Good, Very Bad Month Appears To Be Using Copyright To Silence Critics
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

11:55 New Gear By Techdirt: Nerd Mentality & Nerd Immunity (0)
10:44 Nikola's Plan To Combat Its No Good, Very Bad Month Appears To Be Using Copyright To Silence Critics (6)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Google Cloud Certifications Practice Tests And Courses Bundle (0)
09:31 New Study: Once Again, The Mainstream Media Is A Bigger Problem In Spreading Disinformation Than Social Media (14)
06:35 Mississippi Says AT&T Took $283 Million For A Network It Never Fully Deployed (8)
03:30 Investigation Shows Sheriff's Department Rewarded Deputies With Gift Cards For Deploying Force (2)

Monday

19:58 Take-Two Going To Trial Over Yet Another Tattoo Artist Claiming Copyright On Athlete Bodies (23)
15:45 Open Access Faces Many Problems; Here's One That The Indispensable Internet Archive Is Helping To Solve (2)
13:34 Pennsylvania Cops Are Still Abusing Asset Forfeiture To Help Themselves To People's Cash (8)
12:04 Judge Refuses To Dismiss Batch Of Nicholas Sandmann's Media Lawsuits In The Laziest Defamation Ruling I've Ever Seen (22)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.