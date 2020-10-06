New Gear By Techdirt: Nerd Mentality & Nerd Immunity

Nikola's Plan To Combat Its No Good, Very Bad Month Appears To Be Using Copyright To Silence Critics
 

Tue, Oct 6th 2020

Our last t-shirt was a joke (not that we'd object to anyone buying it!) but today we've got a pair of real new additions to the Techdirt Gear store in the tradition of Nerd Harder, our most popular design. Introducing Nerd Mentality and Nerd Immunity!

As always, both designs are available on t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters and other apparel — plus various cool accessories and home items including buttons, phone cases (for many iPhone and Galaxy models), mugs, tote bags, notebooks, and of course face masks.

techdirt gear

