Hypocrite FCC Commissioner Cheers On Zoom Block Usage By Person He Disagrees With; While Insisting Social Media Shouldn't Block People
Techdirt Podcast Episode 257: Making A Better Internet

Our Latest Techdirt Gear: I Paid More For This T-Shirt Than Trump Paid In Taxes

Techdirt

from the and-you-can! dept

Tue, Sep 29th 2020 11:59amMike Masnick

We were working on some new Techdirt gear designs for our Techdirt Gear shop at Threadless (stay tuned!) when the NY Times dropped its bombshell of a story regarding President Donald Trump's tax returns. As you likely know, despite every Presidential candidate in my lifetime releasing their tax returns, Trump has refused to do so (also, despite promises that he would). For years, reporters have sought out those taxes, and somehow the reporters at the Times got them. There were many interesting things highlighted in those tax returns, but a key point that has resonated widely: in the year Trump won the Presidency he only paid $750 in federal taxes (the same as he paid in many other years as well, including his first year as President in 2017).

Lots of people have been pointing out that this is crazy for all sorts of reasons, and plenty of people, including Joe Biden have jumped in with "I paid more in taxes than Donald Trump" gear. But, here at Techdirt, we believe in... going bigger. So we're selling a "I Paid More For This T-Shirt Than Trump Paid In Taxes" t-shirt... for $751 (plus shipping).

This is a real shirt and you can really buy it. Whether or not it's worth paying $751 for such a t-shirt is a decision that only you can make, though we'd be happy with that kind of support.

Of course, if that's a bit too pricey for you, we do still have a lot of other more affordable gear you can pick up too, like our copyright takedown gear:

Or our 1st Emojiment gear that explains the 1st Amendment in emoji.

And many other designs and products (not just t-shirts, we've got face masks, mugs and notebooks among many other items as well). So shop around, and feel free to spend more supporting us than the President has spent supporting the United States of America.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: donald trump, t-shirts, taxes, techdirt gear

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 29 Sep 2020 @ 1:03pm

    Parasitism at it's finest

    Who could have possibly seen that coming, a man(and I use that term loosely) that loves to boast and brag about how successful and rich he is doesn't pay enough in taxes during an entire year to cover a month's pay of even one of the people tasked with protecting his worthless ass.

    Hardly a wonder he was so desperate to keep his tax returns secret, as among other things they make clear just how much of a disgusting parasite he is, taking everything he can from a country he claims to love so much while giving as little as possible.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bt Garner (profile), 29 Sep 2020 @ 1:49pm

    So if I buy the $751 shirt, can I write that off as a business expense on my 2020 taxes?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Hypocrite FCC Commissioner Cheers On Zoom Block Usage By Person He Disagrees With; While Insisting Social Media Shouldn't Block People
Techdirt Podcast Episode 257: Making A Better Internet
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:41 Appeals Court Says ICE Detainees Should Be Able To See A Judge In 48 Hours, Just Like Criminal Suspects (1)
13:40 Techdirt Podcast Episode 257: Making A Better Internet (0)
11:59 Our Latest Techdirt Gear: I Paid More For This T-Shirt Than Trump Paid In Taxes (2)
10:51 Hypocrite FCC Commissioner Cheers On Zoom Block Usage By Person He Disagrees With; While Insisting Social Media Shouldn't Block People (17)
10:46 Daily Deal: The Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp Bundle (0)
09:32 The Social Dilemma Manipulates You With Misinformation As It Tries To Warn You Of Manipulation By Misinformation (16)
06:25 Report Notes Musk's Starlink Won't Have The Capacity To Truly Disrupt U.S. Telecom (23)
03:28 Inspector General's Report Confirms CBP Contractor Was Hacked, Resulting In Sensitive Info Making Its Way To The Dark Web (7)

Monday

20:23 BrewDog's 'Elvis Juice' Now An Approved Trademark In The UK, But Not the EU (7)
15:35 Smart Locks Could Make Heartless COVID Evictions More Efficient (7)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.