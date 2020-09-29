Techdirt Podcast Episode 257: Making A Better Internet
This week, we're featuring another panel discussion that Mike participated in. At the recent DWeb Meetup, Mai Ishikawa Sutton moderated a discussion with Mike, Cory Doctorow, Jay Graber, and Amandine Le Pape with a focus on how to build a better, more decentralized web that isn't controlled by a few big tech firms. You can listen to the full audio of the panel on this week's episode.
Filed Under: distributed web, internet, podcast, protocols, social media
