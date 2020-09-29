Our Latest Techdirt Gear: I Paid More For This T-Shirt Than Trump Paid In Taxes
from the distributed-web dept

Tue, Sep 29th 2020 1:40pmLeigh Beadon

This week, we're featuring another panel discussion that Mike participated in. At the recent DWeb Meetup, Mai Ishikawa Sutton moderated a discussion with Mike, Cory Doctorow, Jay Graber, and Amandine Le Pape with a focus on how to build a better, more decentralized web that isn't controlled by a few big tech firms. You can listen to the full audio of the panel on this week's episode.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: distributed web, internet, podcast, protocols, social media

