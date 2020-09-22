Blowback Time: China Says TikTok Deal Is A Model For How It Should Deal With US Companies In China
Authors Of CDA 230 Do Some Serious 230 Mythbusting In Response To Comments Submitted To The FCC

Daily Deal: The Complete Developer Bootcamp

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Sep 22nd 2020 10:41amDaily Deal

The Complete Developer Bootcamp will introduce you to the best practices for software development. You will learn the most popular best practices in software development such as code quality gates, coding standards, unit testing, test automation, branching strategy, business analysis, estimations, Agile, and more. It is on sale for $16.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Blowback Time: China Says TikTok Deal Is A Model For How It Should Deal With US Companies In China
Authors Of CDA 230 Do Some Serious 230 Mythbusting In Response To Comments Submitted To The FCC
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

11:15 This Week Only: Free Shipping On Techdirt Gear From Threadless (1)
10:44 Authors Of CDA 230 Do Some Serious 230 Mythbusting In Response To Comments Submitted To The FCC (6)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Complete Developer Bootcamp (0)
09:27 Blowback Time: China Says TikTok Deal Is A Model For How It Should Deal With US Companies In China (16)
06:22 DOJ Continues Its Quest To Kill Net Neutrality (And Consumer Protection In General) In California (8)
03:22 DOJ Releases Its List Of 'Anarchy' Jurisdictions The President Thinks Should Be Blocked From Receiving Federal Funds (48)

Monday

19:54 Fourth Circuit Appeals Court Seems Skeptical That Baltimore's Aerial Surveillance System Violates The Fourth Amendment (5)
15:36 Portland Passes Ban On Facial Recognition Use By City Agencies And Private Businesses (13)
13:29 It's September 21st And Demi Abejuyigbe Has Another Great September 21st Video For Charity, Marred By Copyright Takedowns (7)
12:05 Judge Issues Preliminary Injunction Saying That The US Cannot Block WeChat, Says The Ban Raises 1st Amendment Concerns (17)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.