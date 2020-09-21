The TikTok 'Deal' Was A Grift From The Start: Accomplishes None Of The Stated Goals; Just Helps Trump & Friends
Trump's Campaign Is Engaged In Lawsuits All Over The Country To Try To Make Safe Voting More Difficult

Daily Deal: The Electrical And Circuits Engineering Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Sep 21st 2020 10:41amDaily Deal

The Electrical And Circuits Engineering Bundle has 13 courses designed to help you better understand electrical circuits, machines, power generation, and electronics. You'll start by learning basic concepts such as current, voltage, power, and energy regarding the electric circuits, as well as the basic laws of electric circuits as resistance, conductance, the combination of resistance and conductance, KVL, KCL, Ohm's law, star-delta transformations and more. You'll move on to more advanced topics like capcitors, amplifiers, induction generators, power electronics, and more. It's on sale for $60.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The TikTok 'Deal' Was A Grift From The Start: Accomplishes None Of The Stated Goals; Just Helps Trump & Friends
Trump's Campaign Is Engaged In Lawsuits All Over The Country To Try To Make Safe Voting More Difficult
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

15:36 Portland Passes Ban On Facial Recognition Use By City Agencies And Private Businesses (0)
13:29 It's September 21st And Demi Abejuyigbe Has Another Great September 21st Video For Charity, Marred By Copyright Takedowns (1)
12:05 Judge Issues Preliminary Injunction Saying That The US Cannot Block WeChat, Says The Ban Raises 1st Amendment Concerns (5)
10:46 Trump's Campaign Is Engaged In Lawsuits All Over The Country To Try To Make Safe Voting More Difficult (35)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Electrical And Circuits Engineering Bundle (0)
09:39 The TikTok 'Deal' Was A Grift From The Start: Accomplishes None Of The Stated Goals; Just Helps Trump & Friends (25)
06:25 Experts Say Internet Shutdowns Don't Thwart Protests (7)

Sunday

12:50 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (7)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: September 13th - 19th (3)

Friday

19:39 Ubisoft Bows To Monster Energy To Rename An Upcoming Game Horribly (30)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.