Daily Deal: The 2020 Work From Anywhere Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Working from home can be amazingly convenient but really hard at the same time. To successfully work remotely you need key skills: focus, self-motivation, communication, collaboration, and more. The 2020 Work From Anywhere Bundle can help you make the transition from working in an office to working remotely or for yourself. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal