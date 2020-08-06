Crystal Dynamics Explains Spider-Man PS4 Exclusivity By Saying A Bunch Of... Words, I Guess?
We had just been talking about the upcoming Marvel's Avengers multi-platform game and its very strange plan to make Spider-Man a PlayStation exclusive character. In that post, I mentioned that I don't think these sorts of exclusive deals, be they for games or characters, make any real sense. Others quoted in the post have actually argued that exclusive characters specifically hurt everyone, including owners of the exclusive platform, since this can only serve to limit the subject of exclusion within the game. But when it came to why this specific deal had been struck, we were left with mere speculation. Was it to build on some kind of PlayStation loyalty? Was it to try to drive more PlayStation purchases? Was it some kind of Sony licensing thing?
Well, we have now gotten from the head of the publishing studio an...I don't know... answer? That seems to be what was attempted, at least, but I'll let you all see for yourselves, if you can make out what the actual fuck is going on here. The co-leader of Crystal Dynamics gave an interview to ComicBook and touched on the subject.
So the beauty of Spider-Man, and what Spider-Man represents as a character, and as a world is...again, it comes back to the relationship with PlayStation and Marvel. We happened to be...once you can execute and deliver, when it comes down to choices of where and what Spider-Man can be, that’s a relationship question that PlayStation absolutely has the rights to, that as you guys know, with Sony’s ownership there, and Marvel with Sony saying, ‘Hey, this is something we can do. This is something we can do on this platform.’
If anything was deserving of a Jonathan Swan meme, this must surely be it. I have read the above paragraph no less than ten times and I have no idea what the hell it is saying. There seems to be some nod to Sony's publishing rights for video games and Spider-Man, but, as we've said previously, those rights don't seem to actually exist. Then there's some talk about how special Spider-Man is, alongside "Hey, this is something we can do."
...okay. It doesn't get any better as it goes on.
And so, what we do as creators is say, ‘This is an opportunity that we can make something unique, and fun, and awesome that we all...you just talked about Black Widow, and to be able to have that experience. So we love the idea of being able to bring this character to the PlayStation players.
Blink, blink. But why exclusively? Why wouldn't you love to bring that character to Xbox owners? PC gamers? Nothing in this dump truck of words strung together seems to have anything to do with the exclusivity deal this man's studio struck with Sony. What the hell?
But I really do think people will look at this and say, ‘Yeah, okay, we get that, we can understand the business behind that’, but in general, we’re making this game for everybody.
They sure as shit don't. The response to this deal has been nearly universally negative. Which makes all the sense in the world. Owners of other platforms don't get to play the character. PlayStation owners might be glad they do, but does anyone really think they're also cheering on owners of other systems not getting to play Spider-Man? Why in the world would they even care?
Whatever else, the studio should try harder to explain its decisions rather than simply trot out an ill-prepared studio head to weave a tangled web of words.
Maybe nex time try silence
That 'explanation' reads as someone who had literally not given the matter any thought before that moment and was scrambling on the spot for an excuse, or someone who knew the explanation(money), didn't want to potentially piss off someone above him whether Sony or Marvel and decided that 'incredibly vague non-answer' was the way to go.
What it doesn't sound like is a good explanation.
Artificial exclusivity is the only remaining defining feature of consoles. There is nothing else that separates them from other consoles and PCs, and it is their only remaining selling point. Yes they are cheaper than PCs, but only because they are subsidized by that artificially exclusivity.. blocking the games from playing on other consoles and pcs whose hardware is indistinguishable but for the exclusivity. I would agree that I don't think it "makes sense" but only because consoles don't make any sense. How does it make sense to sell consoles at a loss in order to sell games but intentionally block people from buying and playing the games on other machines? Only because they are middlemen.
So basically...
We got a ton of money and blah de blah de blah.
They aren’t rewarding PlayStation owners with Spider-Man. They’re punishing everyone else by locking him out of their copies. And we all know Sony paid a shitload of money for the exclusionary deal; at this point, someone official saying as much would be a better (and more honest) explanation than the word salad we got.
