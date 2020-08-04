From The Stupid To The Bizarre: Trump Demands That His Government Should Take A 'Substantial' Cut Of TikTok's Purchase Fee
Twitter About To Be Hit With A ~$250 Million Fine For Using Your Two Factor Authentication Phone Numbers/Emails For Marketing

Daily Deal: The Professional's Guide To Photography Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Aug 4th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Professional's Guide to Photography Bundle has 8 courses to help you learn about photography and photo editing. You'll learn about aperture, shutter speed, ISO, lighting, composition, depth of field, flash, what your DSLR can do, and much more. Other courses cover studio and wedding photography. You'll also learn how to improve your photos, help people look at their very best, and share your ideas with the world through photo editing. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

From The Stupid To The Bizarre: Trump Demands That His Government Should Take A 'Substantial' Cut Of TikTok's Purchase Fee
Twitter About To Be Hit With A ~$250 Million Fine For Using Your Two Factor Authentication Phone Numbers/Emails For Marketing
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:45 Josh Hawley Introduces His Latest Attack On Section 230 (1)
12:19 Bill Barr Applauds FOSTA Sponsor's Clone Of Senate's Encryption-Breaking 'Lawful Access' Bill (9)
10:44 Twitter About To Be Hit With A ~$250 Million Fine For Using Your Two Factor Authentication Phone Numbers/Emails For Marketing (7)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Professional's Guide To Photography Bundle (0)
09:39 From The Stupid To The Bizarre: Trump Demands That His Government Should Take A 'Substantial' Cut Of TikTok's Purchase Fee (35)
06:13 Space X's Starlink Won't Be The Broadband Disruption Play Many People Think (12)
03:13 Tennessee Court Strikes Down Law Criminalizing Calling Political Candidates 'Literally Hitler' (17)

Monday

19:36 Five Years Later, Team Solves Puzzles In Women In Tech Book (3)
15:32 Days After FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly Suggests Trump's Section 230 Exec Order Is Unconstitutional... His Renomination To The FCC Is Withdrawn (20)
13:30 DHS Obtained Protesters' Encrypted Messages, Used Them To Craft 'Intelligence' Reports (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.