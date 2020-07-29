Techdirt's think tank, the Copia Institute, is working with the Trust & Safety Professional Association and its sister organization, the Trust & Safety Foundation, to produce an ongoing series of case studies about content moderation decisions. These case studies are presented in a neutral fashion, not aiming to criticize or applaud any particular decision, but to highlight the many different challenges that content moderators face and the tradeoffs they result in. Find more case studies here on Techdirt and on the TSF website.
Former Rep. Chris Cox Used His Testimony At Tuesday's Senate Hearing On The Internet's Foundational Law To Do Some Myth-Busting
 
Content Moderation Case Study: Talking About Racism On Social Media (2019)
 

Moderation Of Racist Content Leads To Removal Of Non-Racist Pages & Posts (2020)

Culture

from the moderation-mistakes dept

Wed, Jul 29th 2020 4:08pmCopia Institute

Summary: Social media platforms are constantly seeking to remove racist, bigoted, or hateful content. Unfortunately, these efforts can cause unintended collateral damage to users who share surface similarities to hate groups, even though many of these users take a firmly anti-racist stance.

A recent attempt by Facebook to remove hundreds of pages associated with bigoted groups resulted in the unintended deactivation of accounts belonging to historically anti-racist groups and public figures.

The unintentional removal of non-racist pages occurred shortly after Facebook engaged in a large-scale deletion of accounts linked to white supremacists, as reported by OneZero:

Hundreds of anti-racist skinheads are reporting that Facebook has purged their accounts for allegedly violating its community standards. This week, members of ska, reggae, and SHARP (Skinheads Against Racial Prejudice) communities that oppose white supremacy are accusing the platform of wrongfully targeting them. Many believe that Facebook has mistakenly conflated their subculture with neo-Nazi groups because of the term “skinhead.”

The suspensions occurred days after Facebook removed 200 accounts connected to white supremacist groups and as Mark Zuckerberg continues to be scrutinized for his selective moderation of hate speech.

Dozens of Facebook users from around the world reported having their accounts locked or their pages disabled due to their association with the "skinhead" subculture. This subculture dates back to the 1960s and predates the racist/fascist tendencies now commonly associated with that term.

Facebook’s policies have long forbidden the posting of racist or hateful content. Its ban on "hate speech" encompasses the white supremacist groups it targeted during its purge of these accounts. The removals of accounts not linked to racism -- but linked to the term "skinhead' -- were accidental, presumably triggered by a term now commonly associated with hate groups.

Questions to consider:

  • How should a site handle the removal of racist groups and content?
  • Should a site use terms commonly associated with hate groups to search for content/accounts to remove?
  • If certain terms are used to target accounts, should moderators be made aware of alternate uses that may not relate to hateful activity?
  • Should moderators be asked to consider the context surrounding targeted terms when seeking to remove pages or content?
  • Should Facebook provide users whose accounts are disabled with more information as to why this has happened? (Multiple users reported receiving nothing more than a blanket statement about pages/accounts "not following Community Standards.")
  • If context or more information is provided, should Facebook allow users to remove the content (or challenge the moderation decision) prior to disabling their accounts or pages?
Resolution: Facebook's response was nearly immediate. Facebook apologized to users shortly after OneZero reported the apparently-erroneous deletion of non-racist pages. Guy Rosen (VP- Integrity at Facebook) also apologized for the deletion on Twitter to the author of the OneZero post, saying the company had removed these pages in error during its mass deletion of white supremacists pages/accounts and said the company is looking into the error.

Filed Under: bias, case studies, content moderation, mistakes, racist speech, skinheads
Companies: facebook

10 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Jul 2020 @ 4:40pm

    Yes, they should look at context. Just like DMCA moderation should look at context and... whether or not a notice is even accurate or valid.

    They should also supply context to users when accounts or posts are moderated.

    They should also have a reasonable appeals system, not one that depends upon such egregious mis-moderation that it makes the news somewhere that they notice it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 29 Jul 2020 @ 4:52pm

      DMCA moderation should look at context and... whether or not a notice is even accurate or valid.

      It should, but it legally can’t. Anyone who receives a DMCA takedown notice must take down or disable access to the content in question or risk losing their “safe harbor” protections. Companies often automate DMCA takedown systems for that exact reason. And yes, that means those systems will honor bogus takedowns. It is what it is.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Jul 2020 @ 5:00pm

      Re:

      They should also have a reasonable appeals system,

      And just how many people, speaking how many languages will that require?

      An appeals system would have the problem that every moderation decision would be appealed, and it would be abused to become a complaints system.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 29 Jul 2020 @ 5:24pm

        Re: Re:

        Then they shouldn't provide a fake appeal system, should they?

        And just how many people, speaking how many languages will that require?

        I call that a bloody business opportunity.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 29 Jul 2020 @ 5:14pm

    When you start with the stupid idea that some people shouldn't be allowed to say anything that you don't agree with because... well, you just don't agree with them, then the stupid just goes on and on...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Jul 2020 @ 6:54pm

    It would be so much simpler for individual contributors to just ... be polite!
    Learn what kind of manners a particular online community expects. Learn by being moderated, if you're incapable of taking gentler hits. Be patient: nobody wants to know how much you want to blame someone else for your own stupidity or obstinacy. If you're having trouble communicating online, try communicating face to face. Then come back online when you've gotten that figured out.

    There! problem solved.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Former Rep. Chris Cox Used His Testimony At Tuesday's Senate Hearing On The Internet's Foundational Law To Do Some Myth-Busting
 
Content Moderation Case Study: Talking About Racism On Social Media (2019)
 
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

16:08 Moderation Of Racist Content Leads To Removal Of Non-Racist Pages & Posts (2020) (10)

Friday

15:42 Content Moderation Case Study: Talking About Racism On Social Media (2019) (56)

Wednesday

15:31 Content Moderation Case Study: Can An Open Encyclopedia Handle Disinformation? (2005) (20)

Friday

15:30 Content Moderation Case Study: Dealing With Misinformation During A Pandemic (2020) (29)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.