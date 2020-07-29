Moderation Of Racist Content Leads To Removal Of Non-Racist Pages & Posts (2020)
Summary: Social media platforms are constantly seeking to remove racist, bigoted, or hateful content. Unfortunately, these efforts can cause unintended collateral damage to users who share surface similarities to hate groups, even though many of these users take a firmly anti-racist stance.
A recent attempt by Facebook to remove hundreds of pages associated with bigoted groups resulted in the unintended deactivation of accounts belonging to historically anti-racist groups and public figures.
The unintentional removal of non-racist pages occurred shortly after Facebook engaged in a large-scale deletion of accounts linked to white supremacists, as reported by OneZero:
Hundreds of anti-racist skinheads are reporting that Facebook has purged their accounts for allegedly violating its community standards. This week, members of ska, reggae, and SHARP (Skinheads Against Racial Prejudice) communities that oppose white supremacy are accusing the platform of wrongfully targeting them. Many believe that Facebook has mistakenly conflated their subculture with neo-Nazi groups because of the term “skinhead.”
The suspensions occurred days after Facebook removed 200 accounts connected to white supremacist groups and as Mark Zuckerberg continues to be scrutinized for his selective moderation of hate speech.
Dozens of Facebook users from around the world reported having their accounts locked or their pages disabled due to their association with the "skinhead" subculture. This subculture dates back to the 1960s and predates the racist/fascist tendencies now commonly associated with that term.
Facebook’s policies have long forbidden the posting of racist or hateful content. Its ban on "hate speech" encompasses the white supremacist groups it targeted during its purge of these accounts. The removals of accounts not linked to racism -- but linked to the term "skinhead' -- were accidental, presumably triggered by a term now commonly associated with hate groups.
Questions to consider:
- How should a site handle the removal of racist groups and content?
- Should a site use terms commonly associated with hate groups to search for content/accounts to remove?
- If certain terms are used to target accounts, should moderators be made aware of alternate uses that may not relate to hateful activity?
- Should moderators be asked to consider the context surrounding targeted terms when seeking to remove pages or content?
- Should Facebook provide users whose accounts are disabled with more information as to why this has happened? (Multiple users reported receiving nothing more than a blanket statement about pages/accounts "not following Community Standards.")
- If context or more information is provided, should Facebook allow users to remove the content (or challenge the moderation decision) prior to disabling their accounts or pages?
Yes, they should look at context. Just like DMCA moderation should look at context and... whether or not a notice is even accurate or valid.
They should also supply context to users when accounts or posts are moderated.
They should also have a reasonable appeals system, not one that depends upon such egregious mis-moderation that it makes the news somewhere that they notice it.
It should, but it legally can’t. Anyone who receives a DMCA takedown notice must take down or disable access to the content in question or risk losing their “safe harbor” protections. Companies often automate DMCA takedown systems for that exact reason. And yes, that means those systems will honor bogus takedowns. It is what it is.
Re:
And just how many people, speaking how many languages will that require?
An appeals system would have the problem that every moderation decision would be appealed, and it would be abused to become a complaints system.
Re: Re:
Then they shouldn't provide a fake appeal system, should they?
And just how many people, speaking how many languages will that require?
I call that a bloody business opportunity.
When you start with the stupid idea that some people shouldn't be allowed to say anything that you don't agree with because... well, you just don't agree with them, then the stupid just goes on and on...
Re:
People are allowed to say whatever they want, but don't expect them to be able to do it at someone else's expense. It's as simple as that.
Re:
The end result is fascists shouting anti-fascist slogans as they prevent you from presenting your side.
You have the right to speak your mind; no one is obliged to host your speech or listen to it.
It would be so much simpler for individual contributors to just ... be polite!
Learn what kind of manners a particular online community expects. Learn by being moderated, if you're incapable of taking gentler hits. Be patient: nobody wants to know how much you want to blame someone else for your own stupidity or obstinacy. If you're having trouble communicating online, try communicating face to face. Then come back online when you've gotten that figured out.
There! problem solved.
You can’t fix human nature by asking people to “be nice”.
