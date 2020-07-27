The FBI Issued Warning To Law Enforcement Agencies After Being Duped By A Satirical 'Paid Protester' Website
Patent Troll Gets Court To Order Startup It Sued To 'Edit' Blog Post; Troll Now Asks Startup To Get Us To Change Our Techdirt Post

Daily Deal: The Complete 2020 Cloud Foundation Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Jul 27th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Complete 2020 Cloud Foundation Bundle has 4 courses covering AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and CompTIA. Courses cover cloud concepts, security, architecture, pricing, and support for the various services. You'll learn how to troubleshoot capacity, automation, connectivity and security issues related to cloud implementations, and much more. It's on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The FBI Issued Warning To Law Enforcement Agencies After Being Duped By A Satirical 'Paid Protester' Website
Patent Troll Gets Court To Order Startup It Sued To 'Edit' Blog Post; Troll Now Asks Startup To Get Us To Change Our Techdirt Post
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:46 Viacom's Copyright Bots Take Down 'Star Trek' Comic-con Panel Because These Bots Suck Out Loud (1)
15:39 Appeals Court Bashes Predictive Policing And The Judge Who Argued People In High Crime Areas Want Fewer Rights (13)
13:40 How Technology And The Pandemic Are Bringing People Closer Together, Even As We're Physically Apart (2)
12:10 Court Blocks Federal Officers From Attacking, Arresting Reporters Covering Protests In Portland (63)
10:44 Patent Troll Gets Court To Order Startup It Sued To 'Edit' Blog Post; Troll Now Asks Startup To Get Us To Change Our Techdirt Post (16)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete 2020 Cloud Foundation Certification Bundle (0)
09:39 The FBI Issued Warning To Law Enforcement Agencies After Being Duped By A Satirical 'Paid Protester' Website (12)
06:36 After 100 Years As A Bullying Gatekeeper, AT&T Pivots To Whining Unironically About Bullying Gatekeepers (16)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (13)

Saturday

12:45 This Week In Techdirt History: July 19th - 25th (1)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.