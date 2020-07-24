Trumpian Loudmouths Apparently Losing Interest In Parler With No One To Play Victim To
About Time: New York Finally Passes Anti-SLAPP Bill

Daily Deal: Beingo PRO Virtual Assistant

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Jul 24th 2020 10:47amDaily Deal

As customer interactions grow increasingly online, businesses are challenged to maintain engaging, consistent customer relationships. Beingo is a code-free digital assistant plugin for web and mobile apps. It matches your user persona to automate natural conversation and provide tailored cognitive customer-facing solutions. With a no-code, plug and play builder, Beingo is super user-friendly. Simply select a template, or build a custom Beingo, and then embed it in your website or mobile app. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Trumpian Loudmouths Apparently Losing Interest In Parler With No One To Play Victim To
About Time: New York Finally Passes Anti-SLAPP Bill
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:53 About Time: New York Finally Passes Anti-SLAPP Bill (0)
10:47 Daily Deal: Beingo PRO Virtual Assistant (0)
09:38 Trumpian Loudmouths Apparently Losing Interest In Parler With No One To Play Victim To (18)
06:30 FCC Boss Ajit Pai Pretends To Care About A Prison Telco Monopoly Problem He Helped Protect (5)
03:23 CBP Has Access To Billions Of License Plate Images Collected By Private Companies (9)

Thursday

19:35 Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia Pet Just Applied For Trademark On Jingle For Some R-R-R-Reason (14)
15:30 Judge Benchslaps Richard Liebowitz Again Over His Request To Not Have To Tell Everyone About Previous Sanctions (36)
13:34 Good News: ACLU Calls On Californians To VOTE NO On Bogus 'Consumer Privacy' Proposition 24 (5)
12:05 Japan's Top Court Says 45 Million Twitter Users Must Check That Anything They Retweet Is Not A Copyright Infringement (18)
10:47 Judge Says The Bureau Of Prisons Violated Michael Cohen's 1st Amendment Rights In Sending Him Back To Prison (13)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.