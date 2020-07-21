Why Is The US Trying To Punish Hackers For Accessing Vaccine Research We Should Be Sharing With The World?
A Case Where The Courts Got Section 230 Right Because It Turns Out Section 230 Is Not Really All That Hard

Daily Deal: Averox Business Management Solutions

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Jul 21st 2020 10:40amDaily Deal

Say goodbye to running a host of monthly apps that you can’t keep up with. Averox Solutions gives you Averox Business Management — a full suite of integrated applications to help your business grow rapidly. Get Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Bookkeeping & Accounting, eSigning, Sales Campaigns, Contact Management, Document Sharing, Chat, and so much more in one comprehensive dashboard. Averox is right for a variety of businesses, industries, sizes, and scopes. It's on sale for $79.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Why Is The US Trying To Punish Hackers For Accessing Vaccine Research We Should Be Sharing With The World?
A Case Where The Courts Got Section 230 Right Because It Turns Out Section 230 Is Not Really All That Hard
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:45 A Case Where The Courts Got Section 230 Right Because It Turns Out Section 230 Is Not Really All That Hard (3)
10:40 Daily Deal: Averox Business Management Solutions (0)
09:45 Why Is The US Trying To Punish Hackers For Accessing Vaccine Research We Should Be Sharing With The World? (32)
06:27 Study: Community Broadband Drives Competition, Lowering Costs (2)
03:29 The FBI Is Abusing The All Writs Act To Gain Access To Millions Of Travel Records (3)

Monday

19:11 South Carolina Supreme Court Says Cops Aren't Getting Any No-Knock Warrants Anytime Soon (10)
15:44 Yet Another 'Stranger Things' Copyright Suit Over A String Of Likely Non-Protectable Elements (13)
13:46 Third Circuit Court Of Appeals: Fuck Cheer, Indeed (21)
12:16 The Trump Administration Has Given The CIA Free Rein To Engage In A Cyberwar (11)
10:45 Holy Hell Were We Lucky That Twitter's Big Breach Was Just A Bunch Of SIM Swapping Kids; Can We Please Encrypt DMs Now? (21)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.