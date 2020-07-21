Why Is The US Trying To Punish Hackers For Accessing Vaccine Research We Should Be Sharing With The World?
from the what-a-stupdendous-waste-of-time dept
Back in May, I wondered why the US was trying to hide vaccine data from the Chinese. In fact, it was bizarre that the US government seemed concerned about Chinese hackers trying to access vaccine data, because why would anyone keep such data secret in the first place. This is a global pandemic and the way you solve a global pandemic is with a global solution, and the way to get there faster (and better) is with the open sharing of information. Hoarding and locking up information regarding a potential vaccine makes no sense at all. And yet, this morning, the DOJ made a big showing of how it had indicted Chinese hackers for trying to hack COVID-19 related research.
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.
This is totally performative, as those hackers are in China and the US can't do a damn thing about them, other than allow for Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray to grandstand and pretend they're doing something useful. And, again, the really shameful part is the fact that this research is "secret" in the first place.
And, of course, last week we had a repeat of the story from May, except that this time it wasn't "Chinese hackers" trying to get vaccine data, but theoretical Russian hackers:
Russian cyber actors are targeting organizations involved in coronavirus vaccine development, according to a new warning by US, UK and Canadian security officials on Thursday that details activity by a Russian hacking group called APT29, which also goes by the name "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear."
An advisory published by the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) details activity by the Russian hacking group and explicitly calls out efforts to target US, UK and Canadian vaccine research and development organizations.
"APT29's campaign of malicious activity is ongoing, predominantly against government, diplomatic, think tank, healthcare and energy targets to steal valuable intellectual property," a press release on the advisory said.
I'm sure within a month or two we'll have another performative press conference from Barr and Wray announcing pointless show charges against Russian hackers as well, because why not?
And, again, rather than recognize that saving and protecting global health is the key priority here, the US government is responding by worrying that others might save the world first. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy is even introducing a bill to "sanction foreign hackers" for trying to get US COVID-19 vaccine information in his somewhat pointless Defend COVID Research from Hackers Act".
The bill is pointless on multiple levels. Foreign hackers are not subject to US jurisdiction, so this wouldn't do anything in the first place. Second, given the indictments announced today, it's not as if law enforcement actually needs greater authority. They seem to have the authority they need to go after hackers. But, (to repeat myself) more importantly, we should be sharing this research widely and getting everyone else to pool their research efforts as well in order to move everyone forward as quickly as possible in order to save as many lives as possible. This isn't a zero sum game where one country "wins" and another "loses." This is about stopping a devastating global pandemic.
As even CNN is admitting, there are no good health reasons for keeping this info secret or worrying about hacks, it's literally a completely wasteful attempt to want to claim bragging rights.
Given the inevitable confusion ahead, getting to the head of the line just does not make sense as an explanation, at least from a financial windfall perspective or a saving lives perspective. But the need to dominate voiced both by Trump and the leader of Russian vaccine efforts, Dmitriev, makes the likely reason for any sneak attack all too clear. It's less about saving the world with a vaccine than about beating the other guy and taking home the first place medal.
What a stupid, stupid reason. Leadership is about doing the right thing even if it makes you look bad. The right thing here is figuring out how to save as many lives as possible and to end the pandemic as quickly as possible. McCarthy's bill would do the opposite of that, and is a total waste of time. I get that it's still driven by the silly belief that everything related to drug discovery must be "owned" and "patented," but actual lives are on the line right now, and Rep. McCarthy should be ashamed that he's wasting time and holding back research, instead of encouraging more open sharing of information.
Filed Under: china, chris wray, covid-19, hacking, information sharing, innovation, kevin mccarthy, patents, russia, sharing, vaccines, william barr
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Why?
Bragging rights are definitely there, but I suspect that being able to charge the world lots and lots of money for the resulting vaccines would be high on the list, as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why?
I second this. You have to look at whomever is paying the campaign of the Republicans to ever wonder why.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because we want to make sure our oligarchs get even richer from the pandemic. You want to solve a global pandemic causing hundreds of thousands of deaths and countless cases of lifelong suffering without a handful of ultra-wealthy Americans getting even more obscenely rich? What are you, a communist?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Why
Sharing smells like communism, and we cannot have any of that in the U.S.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Make the US #1
It's my impression that current policy is meant to keep the US solidly at the #1 position in the COVID-19 rankings... Keeping medicine or vaccines away from the general population is essential in that plan, otherwise India could overtake the US here. Consider the revolt when Russian or Chinese hackers show that a vaccine already is available, it could be worse than any "black lives matters" thing!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As Lucy always said to Linus: "MIne!" (now part of the Trump Economic Theory)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Always the Money
It no doubt costs money to perform any research, and the medical corporations expect a return on investment. While it sounds nice to "share" information regarding the coronavirus, I doubt that other nations are willing to arbitrarily "share" some money to see the research results.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Always the Money
The ting with the pandemic is that is doing a lot of damage to economies, and the sooner a vaccine is created, the sooner economies can get on track, along with fewer deaths and people disabled out of the work force. It actually makes economic sense to share the information, just to minimize the costs caused by the pandemic, which are greater than any profit to be made from a vaccine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Always the Money
I always viewed it as the opposite -- that U.S. biotech companies can imagine a very large vaccine profit, much greater than any costs we've experienced so far from the coronavirus.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Always the Money
With economies of the world tanked, who is going to be able pay the excessive price that US companies will demand?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Always the Money
Although I'm not saying that this is the case, because when medical patents are involved, then you are creating a monopoly, but --
Under a capitalist system, if the price is truly excessive then the seller actually loses money, and is incentivized to lower the price. Zero sales multiplied by any price is still zero dollars.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Always the Money
"Under a capitalist system, if the price is truly excessive then the seller actually loses money"
The free market does not and can not work with medicine, where people need the product to live, will pay anything to do that, and may not have the ability to shop around before they need to pay.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Always the Money
Somehow, I don't think you'll ever take a trip to Cuba to receive treatment. And those Soviet patients didn't exactly work out too well for you either. Meanwhile, people the world over have travelled to the U.S. to receive treatment. The verdict is clear: free market nations enjoy far higher standards of medical care.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Always the Money
The US medical mafia is the third leading cause of death, and has been for decades. And for that you pay a premium in walletectomies prior to shuffling off this mortal coil.
Don’t think so? Do a little research or at least look around and pay attention this time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…people who can’t afford it will die. But hey, what’s losing a few members of the “surplus population” compared to making sure the CEOs of pharmaceutical companies stay obscenely wealthy?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
European "Socialism" is where the people who paid for public research get the fruits of that labour back when the drug is released to their tax funded healthcare provider at zero or little extra cost.
American "Capitalism" is where those fruits are locked up and sold back to to a public that already paid taxes for healthcare they can't access, to a private plan that's dependent on the employer they may or may not have as a result of the pandemic they need the medicine for, as long as Martin Shkreli doesn't need to buy his mate a new yacht.
I know which I prefer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The thing is, even in the US, you have Medicaid (for the disabled and poor), Medicare (for the elderly) and the Veterans Affairs (for the Military). We do in fact have government-run medicine, and speaking as someone who is on Medicaid, I'm extremely satisfied with never having to worry about who's going to cover me if my insurance won't pay for it. What I worry about is budget cuts from the state and how it would affect my care.
As I said, we have health insurance run by the government that people like in the abstract but would hate it if the other guy gave it to us (though I'd be extremely happy if even Trump gave us Medicare-for-all, albeit he wouldn't do it in ten thousand years).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Always the Money
I was with you on the first part.
For the second... other nations aren't bothering to "share" money to see research results because they're DOING RESEARCH AND SHARING IT.
Even Canada and China, who are, thanks to the US, as well as HK, currently on the outs, are sharing research and working cooperatively on a vaccine.
Russia already claims to be first to market with a vaccine. The UK has done the best job at publishing studies on effective protection mechanisms, and should have a vaccine available in September.
The US hoarding info is going to get them nowhere, and lack of cooperation rapidly looks like it will make their oligarchs LESS money, not more, as they'll be out of the loop compared to everyone else who is currently sharing research. This DESPITE the fact that the US is also reading all the public literature other countries are producing.
I have no problem with India being first to market here. They've got a brewing pandemic on their hands despite best efforts to flatten their curve. And if India goes full pandemic, the rest of the world will suffer massively.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Always the Money
A lot of drug research, even in the US, is actually publicly funded anyway. The big corps often take the results of that research and use it to sell specific drugs, but didn't necessarily do the research that got the original results. Then, they'll bankrupt Americans selling it to them because they can't charge as much in the first world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Always the Money
If I grow an apple, and I share it with my neighbors, I'm still not allowed to break into my other neighbor's house to steal an orange.
But I'm also skeptical that the research which is being shared is worth very much. The U.S. has eclipsed other nations in recent years in terms of research expenditure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Always the Money
Citation needed, especially regarding the relationship between that research and publicly funded research (a lot of private research depends on unprofitable publicly funded work to be done first)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Always the Money
According to this list the US is number 2 on total spending, but 5th or 6th on percentage of GDP being spent on expenditure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Always the Money
Certainly true, and not wholly unreasonable that they'd like roi on their r&d. However, as no one has yet produced a working vaccine, we're left to assume that all this stolen data is about failures or works in progress that will likely be failures. At the very least, what does it hurt to share your failures with everyone so that we don't duplicate effort that won't go anywhere?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Always the Money
It's cute that you think that all medical research is funded for profit, and that profit should trump fighting a pandemic, but it fits with your woefully misinformed view of the world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
China Russia makes no difference
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Violence isn’t an answer. It’s a question. For the United States, the answer seems to always be “yes” when, in far more many cases than its leadership would ever care to admit, the correct answer should be “no”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because we don't want Communist Chinese stealing from us? Allowing them to claim credit and profit from our hard work? Because the Chinese government is outright evil?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'd rather the Authoritarian Chinese Government claim credit for a vaccine for a pandemic if it means we could gather in public and private again, such as see live shows and go to conventions. You obviously have other priorities.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I will gladly admit that I'm probably one of the last people that would go off on some kind of anti-capitalism screed, but man, it sure feels like I'm about to...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The triumphant return of Comrade Mike! Tireless defender of Russian and Chinese malfeasance! Though he seems to have missed a trick here: I thought the party line was to insist that there was no evidence of hacking, and that it was all a big lie from Western intelligence services. Tut tut, Mr. Masnick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Millions of americans rely on tourism, also colleges rely on income from fee paying international students.
America is acting like Russia in the cold War,
Locking up data re covid19 in order to Get patents
or so vague credit for making a vaccine is pointless,
America depends on exports and providing services
to international country's,
If the pandemic continues or a vaccine is delayed
Because of these actions it will literally cost America billions of dollars,
Way more the the potential income from any vaccine
patent. At this point America is no longer an example of freedom or a leader in fighting the virus,
But sure its nice to get bragging points for
complaining about Chinese hackers.
This in a week when the EU stopped the data sharing agreement because basically the Nsa is
surveilling or collecting data on every American
citizen who uses social media or books a flight with Sabre with a credit card
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply