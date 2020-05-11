Why Is The US Trying To Keep COVID-19 Vaccine Data Locked Up? Share It With The Whole Damn World
from the lock-up-culture dept
The NY Times had a report over the weekend about how the US government was gearing up to accuse China of using cyberattacks to get at COVID-19 vaccine data:
The F.B.I. and the Department of Homeland Security are preparing to issue a warning that China’s most skilled hackers and spies are working to steal American research in the crash effort to develop vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus. The efforts are part of a surge in cybertheft and attacks by nations seeking advantage in the pandemic.
A draft of the forthcoming public warning, which officials say is likely to be issued in the days to come, says China is seeking “valuable intellectual property and public health data through illicit means related to vaccines, treatments and testing.” It focuses on cybertheft and action by “nontraditional actors,” a euphemism for researchers and students the Trump administration says are being activated to steal data from inside academic and private laboratories.
I am sure this might be happening, but rather than fretting about cyber attacks and hacks, shouldn't we be asking why this data is locked up in the first place? This is a massive global health crisis, and the best way to get to a real vaccine or treatment is by sharing as much data as possible and being as open as possible. It truly should not matter if the US develops a treatment first or if someone else does. I recognize that there are ridiculous leaders around the globe who are more focused on "owning" any eventual treatment, and perhaps even using it only for their own citizens, but this is insanely short-sighted on both sides of the equation.
First, we will develop any successful treatment much faster (and likely much better) by getting more smart people considering all the options and making suggestions on better approaches. That will save a huge number of lives. Second, it's a global pandemic, and the only way to really make sure it's not a problem in any particular region is to make sure it's not a problem anywhere. Solving for it in one country would then require constant vigilance to make sure it doesn't re-enter.
This really should be a moment of global cooperation to deal with the pandemic on a truly global basis. And yet, so many countries -- including the US -- are retreating into nonsense nationalistic stances that focus on locking up ideas and keeping things for "ourselves," rather than opening things up to the world and sharing broadly. What a shame.
Filed Under: china, covid-19, cyberattacks, hackers, innovation, research, sharing, vaccines
'Oh no, is the floor okay?'
Thing is, if they are trying to get that data I can't really find it in myself to get upset. We're talking about a data related to a global pandemic, data that should be shared freely in order to better address the mounting death toll, not locked up to protect company profits or used to score political points.
When lives are literally on the line and the body count is already massive anyone who looks at that and thinks 'How can I use this for my benefit?' absolutely deserves to get slapped down, and if that includes governments then so be it.
Squeeze it so hard you lose your grip
I am not sure who is more culpable. IP maximalists who claim everything must be owned and wouldn't share oxygen if they had a way to control it. The legislators who bend and bow to those who maintain (aka contribute financially) their psychopathic quest for power. Or the Administration who seems bent upon starting trade wars with everyone in the world who isn't us, in the name of coming out on top for not necessarily good reasons.
But we can for sure blame the conflagration of the above and its short name, greed. Greed, to those who seek control, causes them to deem it better to maintain control than to save a life, and it probably doesn't matter whether that life is American or Chinese if it means even some loss of control.
I can seen this backfiring on them. I don't think it likely, as they are so entrenched, but it is a possibility.
Reasons
1.) Big pharmaceutical companies love the idea that they can patent a treatment, cure, or vaccine, and then get paid for it. As usual, follow the money. And they don't like competition.
2.) I think a lot of people are upset at the blatantly false numbers out of China, and are now uninterested in providing China with valuable information which China themselves were unwilling to provide. One might hope that next time, China will provide some real numbers so that the rest of the world will be more prepared too. It should be a two way street.
Isn't this just typical of the USA? It wants to know every single detail of everyone on the Planet and will go to any lengths to achieve that end while, at the same time, will accuse anyone and everyone, but China in particular, of doing the exact same thing, even when data on a specific subject needs to be shared as much as possible, as quickly as possible so as to find a cure for the betterment of everyone!
Because its president believes everything should be owned, and that cooperation is a conspiracy against him.
Finland has the right idea...
Finland is doing it right, open source the vaccine.
https://yle.fi/uutiset/osasto/news/finnish-developed_open-source_coronavirus_vaccine_nearly_ready_f or_testing/11342151
The US continues to think money is more important than lives.
At some point I hope this becomes evidence enough to indict the US federal government for failing to serve the public, and we either massively reform it or burn it down.
Given Trump has deferred responsibility to the states (all the while marauding state accumulated PPE when it can) he's setting the stage for a mass exodus once deaths rise into the millions.
I recently learned about Cascadia. It's sounding pretty attractive.
Because if the whole fiasco with the 3d printers making ventilator parts taught us anything, it's that profit matters more than people.
"Why Is The US Trying To Keep COVID-19 Vaccine Data Locked Up? Share It With The Whole Damn World"
Seriously? Did Mike think before he actually posted that? Like China locking up all information relating to the Coronavirus by forcing its scientists and doctors to retract statements, arrested and jailed them and ordered their people not to discuss the Coronavirus to anyone?
Guaranteed that the first person who develops a cure for the virus won't release it until they get a patent or whatever it is they would get, before agreeing to release the the cure. This is all about money, make no mistake about that.
Re:
I guess you've never heard of a "rhetorical question" as a way of making a point when the answer is obvious. They key is to get you to answer the question yourself which makes you automatically agree with the expected answer. It's a great literary tool that works even on illiterate tools.
There is no nerve agent, LSD, or virus vaccine. They are not physically possible.
Projection of power
Just like China is currently pushing out in all direction while other countries are dealing with the Wuhan virus. The first country to have a vaccine/ immunity will be able to extend their influence in both military might, and through favorable deals for the vaccine.
