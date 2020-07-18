Masks & More: Techdirt Logo Gear Is Now On Threadless

Internal Investigation Shows The Houston PD's Narcotics Units Was An Unsupervised Mess
 

Sat, Jul 18th 2020 12:00pm Leigh Beadon

Lots of people have been buying our newly-launched face masks on Threadless, so we figured it was time to make the classic Techdirt logo gear available on the platform. You can now get face masks in both our logo gear styles — the standard logo and the big logo — with two different kinds of masks available, as well as youth sizes.

Plus, as with all our designs, there's a wide variety of gear available: t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters and other apparel — plus cool accessories and home items including buttons, phone cases (for many iPhone and Galaxy models), mugs, tote bags, and stylish notebooks and journals. And you can still get all our other popular designs:

As always, all the profits from gear sales help us keep Techdirt going and continue our reporting through this challenging pandemic situation and beyond. You can also check out our list of all the different ways to support Techdirt with a bunch of options for readers to help us out and get something cool or useful in return!

    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jul 2020 @ 1:36pm

    not happy with shipping, they have DHL involved.

    What does "tendered to a military agent mean? I don't think I'll get a response from USPS. It was supposed to deliver today. Below is copied and pasted from "Informed Delivery" tracking from USPS:

    Hello
    Your item has been tendered to a military agent in SAN DIEGO, CA 92145 on July 6, 2020 at 4:39 am.

    Thanks for checking in and we're sorry for the delayed response! It looks like your order shipped and is set to be delivered shortly. It just arrived at the local XXX post office and is getting set to be delivered. the mask shipped from Chicago, i'm not in Cali.

Internal Investigation Shows The Houston PD's Narcotics Units Was An Unsupervised Mess
 
