The Tech Policy Greenhouse is an online symposium where experts tackle the most difficult policy challenges facing innovation and technology today. These are problems that don't have easy solutions, where every decision involves tradeoffs and unintended consequences, so we've gathered a wide variety of voices to help dissect existing policy proposals and better inform new ones.
What A Shock: Scammers Are Abusing YouTube's Notice And Takedown System With DMCA Claims
Companies Are Selling Cops Access To Personal Data Harvested From Malicious Hacking And Data Breaches
Unbridled Surveillance Will Not Save Us From COVID-19
 

Techdirt Podcast Episode 249: The Greenhouse Privacy Wrapup

Privacy

from the big-ideas dept

Tue, Jul 14th 2020 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

At the end of May, we launched the Techdirt Greenhouse — a new project to foster long-form conversations with a wide variety of experts about the most challenging and nuanced tech policy questions of our time. Since then we've been focusing on our first topic: privacy. Now we're wrapping that up and getting ready to launch a series of posts on our next subject, but first we wanted to sit down with one of our Greenhouse editors, Karl Bode, to look back on all the excellent pieces that we've published over the past few weeks. Check out the Greenhouse page here on Techdirt to catch up on the posts, then listen to the podcast for a wrapup of all the ins-and-outs of privacy policy challenges that our many great contributors brought to the project.

Filed Under: greenhouse, podcast, policy, privacy

More from the Techdirt Greenhouse...

