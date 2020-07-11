Reverse Warrant Used In Robbery Investigation Being Challenged As Unconstitutional
 

In Case You Missed It: The Return Of Nerd Harder Gear, Plus New Face Masks!

Techdirt

from the mask-harder dept

Sat, Jul 11th 2020 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

Nerd Harder gear is back, and face masks are available
in the Techdirt Gear store on Threadless »

At the end of last month, we fulfilled two of the most popular requests (one long-standing, and one brand new) for Techdirt gear: we brought back the Nerd Harder line of gear, and introduced a series of face masks featuring some of our most popular designs!

You can find all these offerings in our artist store on Threadless, with multiple products available. Face masks come in two styles (standard and premium) as well as youth sizes, and there are t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters and other apparel — plus a variety of cool accessories and home items including buttons, phone cases (for many iPhone and Galaxy models), mugs, tote bags, and stylish notebooks and journals.

All the profits from gear sales help us keep Techdirt going and continue our reporting through this challenging pandemic situation and beyond, and we're hugely appreciative of all the support. You can also check out our list of all the different ways to support Techdirt with a wide variety of options for readers to help us out and get something cool or useful in return!

Filed Under: gear, merchandise, nerd harder, ok landlord, techdirt, techdirt gear

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Reverse Warrant Used In Robbery Investigation Being Challenged As Unconstitutional
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 In Case You Missed It: The Return Of Nerd Harder Gear, Plus New Face Masks! (0)

Friday

19:39 Reverse Warrant Used In Robbery Investigation Being Challenged As Unconstitutional (18)
14:34 Clearview Calls It Quits In Canada While Under Investigation By The Privacy Commissioner (2)
12:01 Twitch Faces Sudden Stream of DMCA Notices Over Background Music (17)
10:49 EFF, Orin Kerr Ask The Supreme Court To Prevent Turning The CFAA Into A Convenient Way To Punish Site Users, Security Researchers (8)
10:43 Daily Deal: The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle (0)
09:35 What That Harper's Letter About Cancel Culture Could Have Said (113)
06:35 Small ISPs Being Forced To Eat The Costs Of FCC's Huawei Ban (14)
03:37 L.A. Newspaper Sues Sheriff's Department Over Its Repeated Refusal To Comply With The Law (10)

Thursday

19:59 U.S. Court Of Appeals Hears Arguments That Lawsuit Against Disney For 'Pirates' Shouldn't Have Been Dismissed (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.