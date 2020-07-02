Daily Deal: The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle

Rather Than Attacking Section 230, Why Aren't Trump Supporters Angry About The DMCA That's Actually Causing Issues?
The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle has 2 courses to help you prepare for the CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002) and CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 exams. The CompTIA Cloud+ covers the increased diversity of knowledge, skills and abilities required of system administrators to validate what is necessary to perform effectively in data center jobs. CompTIA Security+ covers the essential principles for network security and risk management. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

