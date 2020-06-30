I'd Bet Ted Cruz Will Start Supporting Section 230 Once He Realizes He's On The Hook For Parler's Legal Expenses
Techdirt Gear: New Masks, Old Favorites

Daily Deal: The Data Analysis with Excel And Power BI Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Jun 30th 2020 10:38amDaily Deal

The Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle will help you learn how to use these tool to perform complex data analysis for your business. With Power BI you can connect to hundreds of data sources, build complex relational models, and design stunning, interactive dashboards from scratch. Excel Pivot Tables provide fast, accurate, and intuitive solutions to even the most complicated questions. The final course will introduce you to Microsoft Excel's powerful data modeling and business tools Power Query, Power Pivot, and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX). The bundle is on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

I'd Bet Ted Cruz Will Start Supporting Section 230 Once He Realizes He's On The Hook For Parler's Legal Expenses
Techdirt Gear: New Masks, Old Favorites
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:44 Techdirt Gear: New Masks, Old Favorites (0)
10:38 Daily Deal: The Data Analysis with Excel And Power BI Bundle (0)
09:23 I'd Bet Ted Cruz Will Start Supporting Section 230 Once He Realizes He's On The Hook For Parler's Legal Expenses (6)
06:22 New Bill Would Kill State Laws Blocking Broadband Competition (18)
03:23 Indiana Supreme Court Says Compelled Decryption Of Smartphones Violates The Fifth Amendment (8)

Monday

19:52 Twitch And Reddit Ramp Up Their Enforcement Against 'Hateful' Content (33)
15:44 Knight Foundation Grant To Copia To Research Content Moderation, Governance, Rules & Norms For Internet Infrastructure (12)
13:36 North Carolina Cops Fired After Their In-Car Camera Catches Them Talking About Wiping Black People 'Off The (Expletive) Map' (42)
12:08 As Predicted: Parler Is Banning Users It Doesn't Like (425)
10:47 Facial Recognition Software Finally Gets Around To Getting An Innocent Person Arrested (27)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.