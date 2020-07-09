Colorado Government Dumps Qualified Immunity For Cops
Since qualified immunity isn't actually a law -- but rather a Supreme Court construct -- states are under no obligation to adopt this doctrine and apply it to lawsuits against law enforcement officers. But most states have, with Iowa's top court being the latest to inflict this atrocity on the populace.
The Supreme Court has fine tuned qualified immunity over the years, turning it into a speedy way to dispense with lawsuits brought by people whose rights have been violated. As long as the rights violation was committed in a novel way, cops are free to go. And as long as lower courts never have to address the question of whether or not a rights violation was committed, no new precedent is established that would put officers on notice that their rights violations are actually rights violations.
Legislation has been introduced that would end qualified immunity at the federal level. There's basically no chance it will pass, not with Senator Mitch McConnell deciding what bills get voted on. That leaves it up to the states, which are free to eliminate this SCOTUS construct at any time.
That's what has happened in Colorado. The governor has signed into law a rejection of law enforcement's favorite "get out of lawsuit free" card.
In a fitting tribute to Juneteenth, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a sweeping law enforcement reform bill on Friday that marks one of the most significant changes to policing amidst the protests over the brutal killing of George Floyd. Among the new law’s many reforms, which include banning chokeholds and the use of deadly force for nonviolent offenses, the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act (SB20-217) allows plaintiffs to bypass “qualified immunity,” one of the biggest barriers to holding government agents accountable in court.
The law says officers cannot raise qualified immunity as a defense to civil actions. It's part of a set of police reforms that includes mandated body cameras (with sanctions for failing to activate them), expanded reporting on officer-involved killings and officers who resign while under investigation, limits on force deployments during peaceful protests, and a ban on chokeholds. It also gives the state more options for decertifying officers, including the stripping of certification for failing to intervene when other officers are using unlawful force.
But there's a lot of bad news to go along with this good news. First, ending qualified immunity at the state level does not prevent officers from using this defense in federal cases. Unfortunately for state residents, most civil rights lawsuits are handled at the federal level.
The deterrent effect is further muted by the law's refusal to actually hold officers accountable for their own misconduct. Cops may no longer have qualified immunity to protect them in state lawsuits, but they'll still have the state shielding them from the consequences of their actions.
The bill requires a political subdivision of the state to indemnify its employees for such a claim; except that if the peace officer's employer determines the officer did not act upon a good faith and reasonable belief that the action was lawful, then the peace officer is personally liable for 5 percent of the judgment or $25,000, whichever is less, unless the judgment is uncollectible from the officer, then the officer's employer satisfies the whole judgment .
Sure, some departments may fire a judgment-proof cop after they've been asked to open up their wallets a few times. But indemnification means cops can do bad things and expect someone else -- state taxpayers -- to pay for it. At the very most, an officer will be out $25,000. But collecting that judgment will be a rarity. Government employees know all the best ways to game a system and it will be the rare misbehaving cop that will have $25k laying around where litigants can find it.
It's better than the nothing governments have done for years when asked to deal with systemic police misconduct. Acting like disappointed parents rather than responsible overseers of the public trust has turned many departments into receptacles for bad apples. Taking away a bad cop's favorite shield is a start. More states should do the same thing. Maybe then the Supreme Court might be willing to take another look at its enabling of rights violations and remove this blight from the federal landscape.
Filed Under: colorado, qualified immunity
If they weren't fired the first time, how would they be "judgment-proof"? It's not like police work is a minimum-wage job. Garnishment should be a viable option.
Re: judgment proof
there are always way to 'hide' money and property.
Re: Re: judgment proof
What are they gonna do, ask the police payroll department to pay them under the table and report $0 in income to the IRS and the courts? Even by police-corruption standards that would be extreme.
The average Colorado police officer apparently gets about $55,000/year, or $40,000/year after taxes and deductions; 25% of that can be garnished, or $10,000/year. Unless they've got other garnishment already happening, like child support or a prior civil rights liability, it should be difficult to avoid paying.
Feds
It still does not let the Feds off the hook.
Another fine example of the extremely damaging effects of having let our government devolve to the point where just a few individuals are in near total control of the Federal shit-show.
It will be interesting to see if any of these minor half-measures will have any noticeable effect. Somehow I doubt it.
Government once again engaging in one of it's favorite distraction techniques: Pass laws that will generate favorable headlines and soundbites, but don't really do much of substance.
Re:
Most people sue because it's easier to point to the constitution and say you broke something in the bill of rights. Which to my knowledge the feds have more or less said apply to the states.
Now at least in Colorado you need to make sure your lawsuit uses a state law and perhaps point out if the state law is in violation of the constitution if necessary instead of going directly to the bill of rights.
Re: Re:
You mean the 14th Amendment of the Constitution?
Loophole big enough to throw tankers through
The bill requires a political subdivision of the state to indemnify its employees for such a claim; except that if the peace officer's employer determines the officer did not act upon a good faith and reasonable belief that the action was lawful, then the peace officer is personally liable for 5 percent of the judgment or $25,000, whichever is less, unless the judgment is uncollectible from the officer, then the officer's employer satisfies the whole judgment.
Because as current and historical events have shown the best people to make determinations on whether a cop thought they were in the right is other cops. Cap that off by setting an absolute maximum penalty of twenty-five thousand, which would require a civil lawsuit with a penalty of half a million dollars and while the bill is certainly an improvement and has some good ideas it's also got some huge holes in it.
Re: Loophole big enough to throw tankers through
And there’s at least one Denver suburb that has passed a resolution saying they’ll never find that an officer didn’t act in good faith - https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/colorado/articles/2020-07-09/denver-suburb-vows-to-protect-p olice-from-lawsuit-costs
Nutty what some people will promise to defend cops from consequences.
Re: Re: Loophole big enough to throw tankers through
Person: The cop walked into my house, said Fat Tony sends his regards, and shot my husband in the back of the head.
Judge: Sorry, there is no clearly established rule saying a cop can't also be a hitman for the mob. Case dismissed.
Re: Re: Loophole big enough to throw tankers through
It sounds like this is opening the city up to a lawsuit when a cop who should obviously have been found to act in bad faith ends up violating someone's rights. The city is admitting that it's not holding police accountable for civil rights violations which should make it liable for increased damages.
Now we need a law saying city officials who try to block cops from being held liable should be held personally liable too...
Re: Re: Loophole big enough to throw tankers through
I am shocked, shocked I say... that someone was not only stupid enough to make it public knowledge that they are so utterly corrupt and that it took them so little time to do so. I imagine that, barring equally corrupt judges any cases that go to court might not work out so well once the plaintiffs point out that the local government passed a legal resolution stating that they are anything but unbiased, and therefore cannot be trusted to give an honest assessment.
Still, nice of them to highlight the fatal flaw in the law, and while normally I am staunchly against police corruption and abuse of power so long as they are declaring that police will never foot the bill I can't help but hope that the police take them up on that, as maybe watching all their money drain away into settlements will get the message across.
