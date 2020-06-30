Techdirt Gear: New Masks, Old Favorites

Daily Deal: The Data Analysis with Excel And Power BI Bundle
 

from the face-it dept

Tue, Jun 30th 2020 10:44amLeigh Beadon

We've had some requests for this, and now it begins: we're adding face masks as an option for all our gear in the Techdirt store on Threadless. Not just that, we've expanded the Threadless line with our ever-popular Takedown gear and the much-anticipated return of our most successful design ever: Nerd Harder.

All the face masks are available in two versions (premium and standard) as well as youth sizes. And of course, the designs are also available on a wide variety of other products including t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, buttons, and more! Check out the Techdirt store on Threadless and order yours today.

