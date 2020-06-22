So Much For Going Dark: FBI Using Social Media, E-Commerce Sites To Track Down Suspects (Including Non-Lawbreakers)
from the where's-the-darkness dept
You know the drill, right? The FBI keeps insisting that it has a "going dark" problem due to encryption making it impossible to access key evidence of supposedly criminal behavior, in theory allowing crime to happen without recourse. The problem, though, is that nearly every single bit of this claim is false. It's kind of stunning.
- It appears that, in practice, the FBI almost never runs into encryption.
- In the rare cases where it has (and we don't know how many because since the FBI admitted it over exaggerated how many "locked" devices it had, and then has since refused to provide an updated count), there do appear to be ways to get into those devices anyway.
- But the key issue, by far, is that the opposite of going dark is happening. Thanks to our increasingly electronic lives, the government actually has way more access to information than ever before.
In amateur photos given to authorities, she is seen wearing a T-shirt that says, "Keep the immigrants, deport the racists."
They were able to trace the T-shirt back to an Etsy shop, where a review was left by a user that displayed a Philadelphia location.
Investigators say open searches for the username led them to a Poshmark user by the name of lore-elisabeth. Open searches for a Lore Elisabeth in Philadelphia led investigators to a LinkedIn profile for a woman who was employed as a massage therapist.
And, then they checked the website of her employer, which... included a few videos of a woman who matched the photographs of the woman lighting the cop car on fire.
None of that would have been possible in that way pre-internet. The FBI doesn't have a "going dark" problem at all. They have more light than ever before. Indeed, it seems a bit more darkness and privacy would be useful, because in some cases, the FBI seems to completely overreacting to otherwise fine (or, in some cases, joking) social media posts.
And that brings us to the second story, from NBC News, detailing the FBI trawling social media to arrest protesters they claim tried to incite riots at various (mostly peaceful) protests. Of course, the details suggest that the FBI may have an itchy trigger finger in freaking out about what people are posting, as the story details many of the charges are being dropped after the facts come in and the overzealous FBI appears to have overreacted. Indeed, it looks like they're arresting people entirely based on social media posts, which raises some pretty significant 1st Amendment questions. Or at least it would, if prosecutors didn't realize what a mess they'd caused and dropped the charges quickly.
Avery is one of four known people across the United States indicted on charges of incitement to riot solely on the basis of social media posts, according to federal court records. One man was charged for posting a crude napalm recipe that is widely available online. His charges were dropped several days later. Another man was questioned by the FBI for jokingly tweeting that he was the local head of antifa — a loose anti-fascist and left-leaning political movement with no clearly-defined organization, structure or leadership.
Taken together, the cases offer some insight into how federal law enforcement continues to monitor online speech related to social movements and pursue what legal experts say is a fairly aggressive approach to prosecution.
The charges against Avery were suddenly dropped without explanation Wednesday.
In other words, the problem does not appear to be "going dark." The problem appears to be so much sunlight that the FBI is finding "crimes" where none actually exist...
Filed Under: arrests, fbi, investigations, social media
Companies: etsy, facebook, linkedin
This is the FBI we're talking about
I am surprised that the FBI didn't attempt to establish fake sting operations against those people charged. Either they were in too much of a hurry, or they realized those folks weren't marginalized enough to be able to fool them into participating in such a scam. But hey, time will tell, there may be some more cases in the pipeline that will tell us more.
As to the woman they 'tracked' down, it remains to be seen if this 'hunt' results in being able to 'prove beyond a reasonable doubt' that the person they 'caught' was actually the one setting the fire. That person may turn out to have an unimpeachable alibi, or something. That also remains to be seen.
Re: This is the FBI we're talking about
Then there are the tattoos. A short sleeved t-shirt is not the best idea when you have tattoos on you arm, and wish to hide your identity
Tracking criminals by tattoo
I wonder if it's possible to disguise tats as being different. The wrong tattoo might through off law enforcement the way the white van account threw them off of the Beltway Snipers.
Re: Tracking criminals by tattoo
Here you go, quite cheap and easy to obtain.
Paraphrasing a Twitter post I saw on this subject: That cops can trace the source of a partial logo seen in a video still so they can catch someone who set a cop car on fire proves that they could find anyone’s stolen property if they actually worked for the people.
(Another lesson: Always wear masks and plain clothes when protesting, even [and especially] if you’re not damaging property.)
Re:
And hide any tattoos.
Enhance!
Maybe we can replace civil asset forfeiture with asset recover fund. They get a percentage of what is recovered. Of course we'll need to make sure they can't just steal things themselves to later recover them from "anonymous" tips.
Protesting Clothes
That's the whole point of Black Bloc attire. Everyone wears the same approximate black hoodie, dark pants, black mask to a protest. Originally it was used to have the the effect of obfuscating violent actors, but when fighting against an institution that will persecute plain old dissent, it has the advantage of obfuscating that too.
WOW...
So all the politics of this problem are Mute.
I wonder if they will get the HINT with FOSTA.
YOU want people to feel SAFE/COMFORTABLE enough to be idiot enough to have pictures taken of everything, and for most eveyrthing they Say, to be read.
Even in the event 1 person mentions 1 thing about a situation, makes it easier to Figure out and track those in the group.
Anyone reminded of the Loud mouth drunk, opening up and saying what he did..
