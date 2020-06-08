Protecting Privacy While Promoting Innovation And Competition
It may be the tech giants that dominate the headlines when it comes to privacy, but it's startups that stand the most to lose in the ongoing debate about consumer privacy.
With every major misstep from the industry's biggest companies, consumers lose trust in the Internet ecosystem. It's the new startups that don't have long standing reputations and relationships with users that consumers that abandon first. At the same time, startups don't have the seemingly endless resources of their big tech counterparts to navigate the resulting legal and regulatory landscape if privacy laws are written with only the biggest tech companies in mind.
We've already seen this happen in Europe and California. Without necessarily meaning to, those sets of privacy rules create obligations and requirements that larger companies can navigate while small companies simply cannot. One of the biggest reasons behind this disparate impact is the fact that startups almost always have to rely on a wide network of vendors to do everyday business activities, from data processing, to analytics, to cybersecurity management. Whereas the largest companies can often build these capabilities in house, startups and medium-sized companies need these third parties to keep their companies running.
In Europe, two years after its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect, startups have had to either leave or forgo European markets or shoulder the high cost of ensuring compliance. According to Google, the company spent "hundreds of years of human time" on GDPR compliance, something a startup with a small staff and bootstrap budget can hardly afford. And the burden of GDPR compliance can fall disproportionately on smaller companies. The law distinguishes between "processors" and "controllers" and carries different responsibilities and obligations around consumer data first-party controllers and third-party processors. To comply with GDPR, companies that rely on third-party service providers, or processors, have to negotiate their contracts with those providers and put in place data protection agreements that ensure compliance as user data travels from the controller to the processor. For a small startup relying on dozens of third-party service providers for everyday business needs, that renegotiation process is incredibly costly and time consuming.
And in California, the California Consumer Protection Act—which went into effect in January and will be enforced next month, even though the state's Attorney General recently submitted final rules, which might not be finalized before the July 1 enforcement deadline—is expected to cost businesses $55 billion in total, with small businesses spending up to $50,000 each on compliance. As the cost estimate report commissioned by the California's Department of Justice notes, "Small firms are likely to face a disproportionately higher share of compliance costs relative to larger enterprises." The report cites apparently "overstated" concerns about the impact of GDPR on large companies "while many smaller firms have struggled to meet compliance costs."
One of the biggest open questions about complexity in CCPA compliance, and therefore increased compliance costs, is the law's overly broad definition of "sale," which some are worried could include benign and necessary data sharing. The law defines a sale as "selling, renting, releasing, disclosing, disseminating, making available, transferring, or otherwise communicating orally, in writing, or by electronic or other means, a consumer's personal information by the business to another business or a third party for monetary or other valuable consideration." Coupled with limitations on service providers and how they can use consumer data, the broad definition of "sale" in the law could make it more complicated for a startup to work with its many third-party vendors.
These complexities get even worse for startups when the rules vary across state lines. Thanks to the Internet, a startup in one state can launch and grow in all fifty states and even abroad without having a large reserve of legal resources. That could leave, for instance, a two person startup in North Dakota on the hook for complying with different privacy laws in every state where they have users.
Ideally, the varying state laws would be similar enough or build upon each other such that complying with the most stringent law for all users also satisfies a company's obligations in each state where it has users. Unfortunately, this is not the case, and even slight differences in state privacy laws can lead to huge compliance costs, which will fall disproportionately on startups. For instance, some privacy rules considered by state governments cabin the standard consumer rights to access, correct, and delete data to data held by a company that is easily identified. On the other hand, some proposed laws would allow consumers to request to access, correct, and delete any data a company has on them, sparking concerns that companies that follow good data hygiene practices by stripping users' data of identifying information will be forced to re-identify users' data to comply with their requests.
And even if a small startup were able to comply with the varying state laws as they're passed, the goal of privacy compliance has moving goalposts. The number of states considering enacting privacy laws is constantly growing, and even California—a state that already has a comprehensive consumer privacy law on the books—is just now figuring out what exactly compliance with the CCPA looks like less than a month before the state starts enforcement and as voters consider adding a second privacy law in the state later this year.
With a lack of federal action, it makes sense that state governments and the concerned consumers they represent want to see meaningful privacy protections, but the resulting landscape will be one that small and medium sized companies have trouble navigating. Instead, Congress should pass a federal privacy law that builds off of the goals of the efforts already in place and harmonizes obligations for companies.
One set of strong, sensible, and straightforward privacy protections can protect consumers and promote competition instead of rushed, uninformed rules that will hamper competition without providing consumers with meaningful protections.
Kate Tummarello is the Policy Director at Engine, an advocacy organization representing the startup community
Filed Under: ccpa, competition, compliance, gdpr, privacy, regulations, startups
Expected costs
This seems a bit hard to believe, for a random small business. (But I'm not sure which definition of SME is being used here.)
Re: Expected costs
Professional legal advice is not cheap, and not something to skimp one when dealing with business regulations.
I remember years ago when a company challenged market incumbent Microsoft with the slogan "don't be evil". For those smaller companies that can stay afloat in the sea of burdensome regulation, they need to stake out this position, that they're not some fly-by-night operation, that they value privacy more than the established corporations, and generate some loyalty at the expense of those who don't.
Lack of Innovation
Privacy laws are going to get passed, too many companies have abused personal data. Whether these laws are state, federal, or international doesn't
change that they will impose a cost on companies, and costs applied to all companies will hurt small companies more. This is true for many protective legislature, like the ADA and OSHA laws. Sure these future privacy laws are going to negatively impact a ton of startups, but that's because the current ecosystem is based on companies abusing personal data. These laws (let's ignore their implementations for a moment) are intended to make those kinds of business models unattractive.
Companies didn't have this level of access to their customer's data before, but with modern technology has made it trivial to collect. Why wouldn't a company take advantage of this new revenue stream? It's free money after all. These privacy laws should push companies to use private data only when it's needed. Yes this will harm some startups, but it will also open the doors for other startups that don't need that data.
Imagine a VC is considering two companies, one that has a business model that will be collecting personal data while providing a service and another that provides a similar service without collecting personal data. In the current ecosystem it makes no sense to go with the second company which only produces one product, when the first company produces two. Change personal data collection to something that isn't a guaranteed revenue stream into something that could potentially be a huge expense and now the second company is a viable choice worth considering. It's this choice that allows more innovation to enter the market.
The article argues the need for a federal level law, rather than individual states, but I don't agree with that. Business have to deal with differing state laws in all sorts of arenas, why should privacy be any different? OSHA lays down a federal standard, but allows states to implement their own laws that exceed the federal rules. Perhaps this could be a natural way for smaller companies to compete with larger ones. While Google, Facebook, and Amazon are all having to deal with state, federal, and international rules, a Texan company might choose to just serve Texans, and use the money it's not spending on inter-state or international compliance to innovate.
Of course this all depends on the specific implementations, and we've seen how the GDPR's execution leaves much to be desired. I don't think this should be framed just as "privacy vs innovation", there will be innovation regardless of the ecosystem. Right now the deck is stacked for the business models that abuse private data, and that is what needs to change. We can't let innovation be guided only by the bottom line.
Re: Lack of Innovation
Why wouldn't a company take advantage of this new revenue stream? It's free money after all.
Maybe because it kills trust and creates other longer term issues? I mean, we've deliberately avoided using those business models here.
These privacy laws should push companies to use private data only when it's needed.
This sounds good in theory, but as we've seen with similar laws "needed" is very much open to interpretation.
Imagine a VC is considering two companies, one that has a business model that will be collecting personal data while providing a service and another that provides a similar service without collecting personal data. In the current ecosystem it makes no sense to go with the second company which only produces one product, when the first company produces two. Change personal data collection to something that isn't a guaranteed revenue stream into something that could potentially be a huge expense and now the second company is a viable choice worth considering. It's this choice that allows more innovation to enter the market.
This assumes that the two services are identical. What if the one that collects data can actually provide a much better service?
Business have to deal with differing state laws in all sorts of arenas, why should privacy be any different?
Because most small businesses are local. So they really only need to deal with one state's laws. It's only internet businesses that are automatically available basically everywhere.
And Ill
