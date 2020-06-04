Think Of The Kitten: A Crash Course On Section 230
We are so hip here at Techdirt that we've been writing about Section 230 long before it was cool. But even though everyone and their President seems to be talking about it these days, and keen to change it, it does not seem like everyone necessarily knows what it actually says or does. Don't let this happen to you!
The embedded video below is of a presentation I gave earlier this year at ShmooCon where I explained the magic of Section 230 through the lens of online cat pictures. As we head into more months of lockdown, our need for a steady supply of cat pictures has never been more important. Which means Section 230 has never been more important.
In this presentation I explain why we have Section 230, what it does, why it works, and how badly we jeopardize our supply of online cat pictures (as well as a lot of other good, important stuff) if we mess with it.
Tune in!
Cathy -
Did 47 U.S.C. § 230 expand, extend or otherwise add rights that the 1st Amendment did not already offer? Or is it merely a clarification of our 1st Amendment rights in order to strike down bad decisions such as Stratton Oakmont, Inc. v. Prodigy Services Co.?
Re:
It clarifies wherein does liability lie for lawsuits. This was made a law so that liability is not subject to whim of judicial opinion in each and every case which crops up.
The answer would be yes, there was a "right' added by § 230, the right to be free of culpability for allegations, accusations and assignations of blame for the actions/words of another, without having to prove your innocence first, such actions/words being the basis of an actionable tort. The doctrine arises from the long-standing common law that no person can be held responsible for the actions of another without some kind of attachment such as parent/child, or a contractual relationship of some kind.
While 1A defines and supports the meaning of "free speech", it deliberately excludes private parties from such efforts to control said speech, thus giving rise to the efforts of butthurt asshelmets to seek compensation for their lack of a proper upbringing (i.e. getting whacked upside the head every time they whined "that's not fair!").
sumgai
