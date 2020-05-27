Daily Deal: ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

ChronoWatch has all the features you need. It has 16 main functions including activity tracking, sleep monitor, message and call notification, alarm, and more. It's waterproof so you can go all out with your workout routines. It comes with a 1.4" colorful display and full capacitive touch supporting taps and swipes. Simply download the Da Fit app on your phone and pair it via Bluetooth. With 3 hours of charge, this watch lasts up to 7 days of use. It's on sale for $37.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal