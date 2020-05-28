Denuvo's Anti-Cheat Software Now Getting Ripped From Games At Record Speed Too
from the failing-upward dept
Remember Denuvo? Back in the far simpler times of 2016-2018, which somehow seem light years better than 2020 despite being veritable dumpster fires in and of themselves, we wrote a series of posts about Denuvo's DRM and how it went from nigh-uncrackable to totally crackable upon games being released with it. Did we take a bit too much pleasure in this precipitous fall? Sure, though our general anti-DRM stance sort of mandated dunking on a company that once touted itself as invincible. Either way, it started to get comical watching publishers release a game with Denuvo, have the game cracked in a matter of days, if not hours, and then release a patch to remove Denuvo entirely from the game.
Due in part to this, Denuvo eventually announced it would be shifting its focus away from producing DRM that didn't work to making anti-cheat software. So, how is that going? Well, let's take a look at Doom Eternal, a game which only a week ago added to Denuvo's anti-cheat software via an update.
Doom Eternal has only had Denuvo anti-cheat software for a week, and already Id Software has agreed to take it out following the backlash from some PC players. The anti-cheat software was added last week in Doom Eternal’s first major post-launch update and was aimed at curbing the use of exploits in its online multiplayer mode, specifically on PC. At the time of the update Id Software also said it would be more aggressive in banning players caught cheating and locking them out of all online content.
There were protests almost immediately. Some players complained that the anti-cheat software was setting off their virus protection programs’ alarm bells. Others took issue with the software requiring kernel-level access to their computers, fearing that it would leave them more vulnerable if the software was later hacked. Although Id Software tried to preemptively assuage players’ fears, saying that Denuvo anti-cheat is only active while the game is on and doesn’t take screenshots or scan file systems, thousands of players still took to review-bombing the game on Steam.
Now, review bombing kind of sucks as a rule, but then so does pushing out software that is as invasive as Denuvo's anti-cheat software after people had already purchased the game. In fact, given some of the security concerns and holes that Denuvo's software potentially opens up, one has to wonder seriously about liability here. Either way, you have to work really hard to get a bunch of online gamers for a wildly popular game to not want a tool to stop cheating in that game. And to that extent at least, Denuvo is a success.
For what it's worth, the folks behind Doom Eternal still want to tackle cheating, but perhaps do so in a way that gives players some more choice.
“As we examine any future of anti-cheat in DOOM Eternal, at a minimum we must consider giving campaign-only players the ability to play without anti-cheat software installed, as well as ensure the overall timing of any anti-cheat integration better aligns with player expectations around clear initiatives—like ranked or competitive play—where demand for anti-cheat is far greater,” Stratton wrote.
Whatever choice is presented, however, it appears that Denuvo will not be an option.
Filed Under: anti-cheat, doom eternal, drm
Companies: denuvo, id software
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Who could have seen that coming...
Sell game that turns out to be wildly popular, that contains both single player and multi player aspects to it.
A good while after the game has been brought to market 'update' it with anti-cheat software that has complete access to the computer it's on, such that if it's ever compromised the hackers will have that same level of access to the computer and everything on it.
Require that software to be installed and running for the main game to load, even if it's only in single player mode, such that customers are forced into the position of 'let incredibly intrusive software run on their computer, or refuse and have the game they bought rendered unplayable'.
Yeah, can't imagine why they got backlash from that...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
With any luck, Denuvo won’t even be an available option sooner rather than later.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At some point in the future, we will need a different kind of DRM, not to stop consumers from copying, pirating or otherwise altering their software, but to stop publishers from adding rootkits or other malware to their games.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, naturally. Hindsight, after all, is 2020.
... I'll get my coat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think what's happened here is more a branding failure than anything else. Denuvo is a toxic brand in the PC gaming community for its DRM shenanigans so Irdeto (the company behind Denuvo) has a lot to answer for here as they used that same toxic brand for anti-cheat (which is generally far more palatable than DRM).
Id Software/Bethesda aren't completely blameless here - a clear separation of SP and MP needed to happen before introducing anti-cheat.
Regarding the kernel mode driver, this is not a new concept with various other anti-cheat systems (including the ones used by PUBG and Fortnite) also doing the same thing and not even raising an eyebrow. Riot Games (League of Legends) is also doing the same thing with their in-house anti-cheat system which is being deployed with the upcoming release of Valorant. One of their anti-cheat team members provided a deep dive into the reasoning behind it in this post. https://na.leagueoflegends.com/en-us/news/dev/dev-null-anti-cheat-kernel-driver/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply