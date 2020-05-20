HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Emergency Room Doctor: Getting Best COVID-19 Treatment Ideas Via WhatsApp
Techdirt Podcast Episode 243: The .ORG Deal Post-Mortem, With Mike Godwin

from the the-podcast-returns dept

Wed, May 20th 2020 1:49pmLeigh Beadon

We're back! It's been a while since the last podcast, for obvious reasons, but today we've got a new episode following up on something we discussed with Mike Godwin in January: the Internet Society's proposed sale of the .org domain registry. That deal has since been cancelled, and some groups including the EFF assert that it showed ISOC can't be trusted to handle the registry, so this week Godwin joins us again to discuss what happened in more detail.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: .org, internet society, mike godwin, podcast, technology

