Techdirt Podcast Episode 234: Mike Godwin Defends Selling .ORG
from the pros-and-cons dept
We're back! It's been a lull over the holidays and we've gone a while without new podcast episodes, but now we've got several lined up for the coming weeks — and today we kick things off with a very interesting discussion. Many of you probably know about the controversy and concern over the Internet Society's sale of the .ORG domain registry to a private equity firm, but one prominent defender of the deal is ISOC trustee Mike Godwin, and today he joins us to explain his reasoning and try to convince Mike that the sale is a good idea.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Filed Under: .org, icann, internet society, isoc, mike godwin, podcast
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
You're wrong M Godwin
PIR is essentially selling itself to itself, under and different name.
Stop trying to make excuses for those people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Selling anything to a private equity firm is a tragic mistake. As soon as "private equity firm" became the buyer, any reasoning that followed in favor of selling it was mooted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Its not just any private equity firm, but it is a private equity firm made up of former ICANN/PIR executives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Selling might have been a thing for which i could be convinced, but the whole how and who is beyond shady AF.
None of the internet governance bodies are what they used to be, and they were better, once upon a time. Still was never down with the whole Network Solutions and Verisign deals of the early days, though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply