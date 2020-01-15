Company Sells Surveillance Cameras Hidden In Tombstones, Threatens Websites For Talking About Its Tombstone Cameras
Say That Again

from the pros-and-cons dept

Wed, Jan 15th 2020 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

We're back! It's been a lull over the holidays and we've gone a while without new podcast episodes, but now we've got several lined up for the coming weeks — and today we kick things off with a very interesting discussion. Many of you probably know about the controversy and concern over the Internet Society's sale of the .ORG domain registry to a private equity firm, but one prominent defender of the deal is ISOC trustee Mike Godwin, and today he joins us to explain his reasoning and try to convince Mike that the sale is a good idea.

Filed Under: .org, icann, internet society, isoc, mike godwin, podcast

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    anon, 15 Jan 2020 @ 12:43pm

    You're wrong M Godwin

    PIR is essentially selling itself to itself, under and different name.
    Stop trying to make excuses for those people.

  • identicon
    bobob, 15 Jan 2020 @ 12:45pm

    Selling anything to a private equity firm is a tragic mistake. As soon as "private equity firm" became the buyer, any reasoning that followed in favor of selling it was mooted.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jan 2020 @ 1:04pm

    Selling might have been a thing for which i could be convinced, but the whole how and who is beyond shady AF.

    None of the internet governance bodies are what they used to be, and they were better, once upon a time. Still was never down with the whole Network Solutions and Verisign deals of the early days, though.

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.