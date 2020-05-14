Bill Would Ban Broadband Shutoffs Until COVID-19 Pandemic Eases
A few weeks back, the Trump FCC put on a big show about a new "Keep America Connected Pledge." In it, the FCC proudly proclaimed that it had gotten hundreds of ISPs to agree to not disconnect users who couldn't pay for essential broadband service during a pandemic. The problem: the 60 day pledge was entirely voluntary, temporary, and because the FCC just got done obliterating its authority over ISPs at lobbyist behest (as part of its net neutrality repeal), it's largely impossible to actually enforce.
Shockingly, numerous ISPs immediately proceeded to ignore that promise, and began kicking customers offline. Several ISPs even kicked disabled folks offline, despite repeatedly promising not to. And despite making a big stink about the pledge, the Ajit Pai FCC's response to this was to do nothing. Not only has the FCC done nothing, it has tried to claim that the reason we're seeing a surge in these complaints is somehow thanks to the FCC's half-assed efforts on this front:
"Although we have received some disconnection complaints recently, we think it may reflect increased attention on the FCC's work to keep people connected," the spokesman said."
That's of course nonsense. ISPs were never going to adhere to a voluntary promise pushed by a feckless, captured FCC with no authority to punish them. A powerless FCC was their reward of the recent, scandal-plagued net neutrality repeal. It's also worth noting that the FCC doesn't track disconnection complaints, because, well, America.
Enter a new bill sponsored by Senators Ron Wyden, Bernie Sanders, and Jeff Merkley that would make it illegal to terminate the connections of broadband subscribers during the pandemic (barring instances of network abuse). From the announcement:
"Now—as millions of Americans hunker down, work from home, and engage in remote learning—would be the absolute worst time for Americans to lose a critical utility like internet service,” said Merkley. “Oregonians and people across America deserve to know that as we weather the social and economic consequences of this storm together, they will still have be able to go to work, go to school, buy groceries, and stay connected to loved ones—all of which many depend on the internet to do. Congress should include this protection in the next coronavirus response bill."
Of course the bill will never, ever pass thanks to a Senate slathered in telecom campaign contributions. But I guess it's the thought that counts.
Socialization
We've seen where this leads in other industries. In some counties, they can't shut off the electricity to non-payers. In Michigan, they can't shut off the water to non-payers. Effectively, the utility becomes socialized. And unless you like the South African electricity model, or the Michigan water model, the quality of a socialized broadband is going to make the current US monopoly ISPs look like heaven.
Re: Socialization
Funny how you're so scared of socialism, yet countries that have socialist programs don't have half the issues you guys have.
"In some counties, they can't shut off the electricity to non-payers. In Michigan, they can't shut off the water to non-payers."
Good. There are ways to recoup from debtors without risking their lives, and cutting those services off from the genuinely needy will do nothing to make them afford to pay, and may in fact make them less able to do so.
Re: Socialization
I find it humorous that some people do not consider public utilities to be "socialism".
What would you suggest be done with those who are unable to provide for themselves? Are we humans above animal status, we do not act like it.
Re: Re: Socialization
Re: Re: Re: Socialization
If you believe living on unemployment benefits is "luxury" - then I challenge you to live on that amount of income and that amount of income alone three months. No touching savings, checking, etc. Only the amount that you would get from unemployment.
If you believe the majority of people looking for applying for unemployment are seeking handouts, then I have a con to sell- I mean a great business opportunity for you that is totally not a scam in any way. It's not like you'll actually take the time to look at details of those seeking unemployment instead of relying on your kneejerk emotional reaction and what you believe to be true.
If those who refuse to work should be denied benefits, then please go fill their places in the meatpacking plants. It's not like you need to worry about catching a dangerous, virulent disease.
If you wish to not be robbed by government proxy, then I would like to be paid back for all the taxes I paid into your use of roads. I'd also like to be reimbursed for all the money I've put into paying your social security benefits, down the line. How about returning all the funds I've put into health insurance, so that there's a pool of money supposedly available for when you get sick? Can I get you to refund me the money I've paid into ensuring that law enforcement can respond to criminal conduct in your area, and thereby ostensibly keep you safe? I mean, as a working person, I do pay a lot for your benefit. You really need to stop robbing me by government proxy so you can avoid buying all these services yourself.
Re: Re: Re: Socialization
I was unaware that running water, flush toilets and electricity were now considered to be luxuries. How far have we fallen that the us is now a third world country.
Do you have equal disdain for those rich connected people receiving handouts? How are handouts to the rich different than the handouts to the poor? The rich will probably put it in savings while the poor will most likely spend it ... thus helping the economy, why is this not a win - win?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Socialization
"I was unaware that running water, flush toilets and electricity were now considered to be luxuries."
Which, it should be stressed, many areas of the US only have due to "socialist" programs like the New Deal in the first place...
Re: Re: Re: Socialization
"Those unable to provide for themselves should live in luxury"
You consider having access to basic utilities "luxury"? Because that's all anyone's talking about here.
"instead of robbing me by government proxy"
Ah you're one of those people. I bet your personal share of taxes goes way more toward the heads of the corporations you're slaving away for than they do to unworthy poor people.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Socialization
Someone still believes in the Welfare Queen myth and dogwhistle. They couldn't even catch out anyone with the drug-tests-for welfare scheme, let alone mass fraud.
Never mind that there is an enforced unemployment rate. Let's also forget the fact that most money goes to government programs and departments which literally help no-one, like all the fake security services.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Socialization
"Someone still believes in the Welfare Queen myth and dogwhistle."
Which, amusingly, was created during the Reagan era to distract from the wholesale sell-off of the US manufacturing industry and massive socioeconomic problems in certain communities that by nature require "socialism" to fix.
My experience is a lot of these guys have never got out of a certain version of the 80s, where Red Dawn was a documentary and Gordon Gecko was not a bad guy...
Re: Socialization
As a Michigander, take a big step back.
Flint is not the whole of Michigan. Flint's failure with its water delivery infrastructure is certainly a thing, but you know what city is regularly considered a terrible place to live? Detroit.
You know what city has an excellent water system, with consistently clean and safe water? Also Detroit. A socialized water utility is not automatically bad. Please try again.
Re: Socialization
Funny how some are so adamant against socialism for the peons, but all for socialism when it comes to bailing out their corporate buddies.
Re: Socialization
Without socialism, without government intervention, much of the rural US wouldn't have gotten electricity, water, phones or even postal service. The state of broadband in the US is a damning indictment of how the free market doesn't work when it comes to essential services, it certainly isn't something that needs defending, and definitely not preserving.
Re: Socialization
Socialist-type policies are bad. Time to get rid of the entire military and its budgets. Time to stop subsidizing all raw material extraction industries. Time to stop subsidizing... broadband and telecom, since it never did anything for the consumer anyway.
It's only socialist and bad when it helps out poor individual poor humans, innit?
And since capitalism is equally awful if not worse, how about we move to a resource-based economy and knock it off with all the religious -isms which only work in the fevered wet dreams of pseudo-philosophers and economists?
Of course, to the ISP, failing to pay every penny you have is obviously abuse of the network. So is attempting to use the service you've paid for.
Re:
Given it's Ron Wyden behind the bill, I'm pretty sure it wouldn't allow for much wiggle room in the definition of "network abuse," at least not it's in initial incarnation.
What will happen to it over the course of the process, assuming it gets far enough, is anyone's guess, though.
So who pays the workers at the Broadband company?
Re: So who pays the workers at the Broadband company?
Please refund me all taxes that I have ever paid on your behalf.
Re: Re: So who pays the workers at the Broadband company?
I'm sure them amounts he's whining about needing for all that stuff would still be less than the amount wasted every year of unnecessary military programs. It's always fascinating to me that these guys demand their own countrymen starve because they're not "worthy" enough, but they'll not think twice of wasting many times more on things that go bang.
Re: Re: Re: So who pays the workers at the Broadband company?
I don't disagree, but I mostly just want them to put their money where their mouth is.
Don't want to be paying to cover others? Return everything everyone's ever paid on your behalf.
Re: Re: Re: Re: So who pays the workers at the Broadband company
"Return everything everyone's ever paid on your behalf."
You first. If you think that figure is $0, you don't understand the first thing about what you're talking about. Everyone pays taxes, some more than others, but some object to their money going to bomb civilians in other parts of the world than you object to someone not starving this month.
Re: So who pays the workers at the Broadband company?
The "middle states" can barely afford to keep their grain stills in operation. They're not subsidizing anyone, much less the "coward coasts" whose populations outnumber the corn belt by orders of magnitude. The "coward coasts" have been subsidizing corn production (or paying farmers to do nothing instead of growing something) for eons. Pure socialism. This is a high horse you should not be riding.
Re: So who pays the workers at the Broadband company?
I see lots of griping, but I do not see how you are being impacted any differently than others which seems to be the point of your complaints.
I hear that we are all in this together thing and understand its intent but - are we really all in this together? I do not think so, as there are many out there who seem to be intentionally making it worse with their comments, actions and brandishing of weapons - and the president seems to be encouraging them. wtf
But yes Karen, it is the poor that are to blame for all of this
Re: Re: So who pays the workers at the Broadband company?
"But yes Karen, it is the poor that are to blame for all of this"
This message brought to you by the corporations who claimed the bulk of the "small business" bailouts, and Wall Street who got a nice windfall when Trump tried a desperate attempt to save the Dow while pretending this pandemic wasn't happening.
Millions, if not billions have been needlessly thrown away in this crisis, but it's all the fault of people who might undeservedly get free internet for a month. Sure...
